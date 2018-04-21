  1. Home
Nadal beats Dimitrov, 1 win from record 31st Masters title

By JEROME PUGMIRE , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2018/04/21 22:00

Spain's Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Bulgaria's Gregor Dimitrov during their semifinal singles match of the Monte Carlo Tennis Masters tournament

MONACO (AP) — Rafael Nadal remains on course for a record 31st Masters title after beating Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-1 in the Monte Carlo Masters semifinals on Saturday.

The top-ranked Spaniard never looked in trouble as he beat the fourth-seeded Bulgarian for the 11th time in 12 career meetings.

If Nadal wins Sunday's final, he will also keep his No. 1 ranking. Should he lose, Roger Federer will reclaim it.

Nadal faces either third-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany or Kei Nishikori of Japan, who play later Saturday.