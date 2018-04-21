Liverpool concedes 2 late goals in 2-2 draw at West Brom

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, left and West Bromwich Albion's Salomon Rondon battle for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match betwe
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, left and West Bromwich Albion caretaker manager Darren Moore react, during the English Premier League soccer match be
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks on, during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool, at The Hawthorns,
West Bromwich Albion's Allan Nyom, left and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah battle for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between West
Liverpool's Joe Gomez, left and West Bromwich Albion's James McClean battle for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between West
WEST BROMWICH, England (AP) — West Bromwich Albion rallied from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday.
Late goals from Jake Livermore and Salomon Rondon at the Hawthorns earned the Baggies a draw that leaves them eight points from safety with three games left.
Danny Ings' first Premier League goal in 931 days was followed by Mohamed Salah's 31st league goal of the season but Juergen Klopp's side conceded twice in the last 11 minutes.
Liverpool trails second-place Manchester United by three points.