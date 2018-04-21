Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, April 21, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;78;SW;9;76%;80%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and less humid;91;76;Sunny and hot;100;81;ENE;8;25%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;More clouds than sun;68;52;A passing shower;72;52;W;10;38%;55%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Sun and some clouds;70;59;Sunny and pleasant;73;61;E;8;72%;1%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny, mild;71;54;Thunderstorms;75;52;SW;11;65%;86%;5

Anchorage, United States;Sunny intervals;49;36;A shower in the p.m.;51;39;E;7;49%;66%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun;93;61;Cooler;74;62;ESE;7;44%;58%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;63;49;Rain and drizzle;57;46;SSW;14;71%;84%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, humid;90;71;Hot with some sun;92;72;ENE;8;58%;8%;4

Athens, Greece;Nice with sunshine;70;52;Sunny and pleasant;76;53;SSW;5;36%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Periods of sun;66;60;Clouds and sun;67;53;SSW;12;60%;3%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Not as hot;86;67;A shower or t-storm;79;59;N;9;51%;80%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A thunderstorm;88;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;WNW;5;74%;66%;11

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;93;73;Mostly sunny;92;72;S;6;46%;44%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Spotty showers;96;81;Sunshine and nice;95;82;S;8;63%;32%;13

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;70;56;Partly sunny;70;57;WSW;8;64%;2%;8

Beijing, China;Heavy morning rain;63;54;Cloudy and cool;61;54;NW;9;46%;33%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and warmer;76;50;Mostly sunny;79;54;SW;4;49%;0%;7

Berlin, Germany;Sunshine, pleasant;71;48;Some sun, pleasant;73;57;SSE;6;60%;62%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;67;50;Cloudy;66;49;SE;6;70%;44%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;80;62;A t-storm in spots;77;61;E;8;71%;62%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny, warm;80;55;Partly sunny, warm;79;56;NE;5;48%;11%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Turning cloudy, warm;74;57;Thunderstorms;77;51;WSW;9;68%;88%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, nice;72;51;Mostly sunny, warm;80;54;W;6;54%;4%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Sunny, nice and warm;77;52;Mostly sunny;80;57;NW;4;51%;6%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower in the a.m.;77;67;Clouds and sun;80;68;NE;3;74%;41%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;84;65;Cloudy;87;64;S;4;43%;55%;7

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;74;58;Mostly cloudy;70;54;NE;8;60%;67%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sun and some clouds;86;62;Mostly sunny, nice;81;60;N;12;32%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;69;52;Decreasing clouds;69;56;N;10;68%;9%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;83;68;Partly sunny;83;69;E;4;61%;55%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, humid;99;82;Mostly sunny;98;81;S;11;60%;4%;13

Chicago, United States;Variable cloudiness;49;40;Inc. clouds;50;42;NE;13;58%;8%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray thunderstorm;91;77;A t-storm in spots;89;76;S;6;72%;78%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny, cooler;58;41;Periods of sun;55;47;SE;6;72%;67%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine and nice;73;64;Partly sunny;72;64;N;10;86%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Cooler with t-storms;65;54;Mostly sunny;68;52;NNW;12;60%;5%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Showers around;88;76;A morning shower;88;75;S;9;78%;57%;7

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;93;72;Hazy sunshine;98;73;WNW;12;19%;0%;11

Denver, United States;Rain, snow;47;33;Mostly sunny, warmer;67;40;SSE;6;46%;18%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;88;79;Showers and t-storms;96;72;SE;8;60%;64%;11

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;89;75;Clouds and sun, nice;93;73;SSE;7;63%;6%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;61;46;Spotty showers;56;45;WSW;15;74%;82%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and warmer;71;47;Clouding up, warm;78;56;NNE;9;26%;25%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Thunderstorms;67;61;Showers and t-storms;69;60;NE;8;80%;86%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing;87;76;Partly sunny, humid;91;77;SE;8;76%;26%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with sunshine;78;55;Partly sunny;77;54;E;4;56%;34%;8

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;86;70;A t-storm in spots;87;68;ESE;8;59%;64%;7

Helsinki, Finland;A shower or two;55;39;Showers around;44;34;S;9;76%;67%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;95;79;A t-storm in spots;96;80;SSE;8;61%;68%;13

Hong Kong, China;Nice with some sun;83;73;Clouds and sun, nice;84;74;SE;7;74%;30%;11

Honolulu, United States;A little rain;84;74;Partly sunny, breezy;84;73;ENE;16;61%;33%;12

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine and warm;104;78;Hazy sunshine;99;78;SE;5;37%;6%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and warmer;82;59;Plenty of sunshine;89;62;N;10;39%;0%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny;62;47;Plenty of sunshine;67;52;SSW;7;65%;0%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;91;76;A p.m. t-storm;92;76;N;6;70%;88%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;99;81;Sunny and hot;98;80;S;11;48%;16%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;72;50;Sunny and pleasant;75;48;SSW;5;46%;0%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;67;42;Warmer with sunshine;77;49;NW;6;22%;0%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;98;72;Sunny and hot;101;71;NNW;4;18%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;84;59;Hazy sunshine;86;57;WSW;8;35%;4%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Warm with sunshine;110;79;Sunlit and very warm;109;80;NNW;9;6%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Sun and some clouds;77;46;Clouds and sun, mild;63;48;NW;14;43%;8%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;88;77;A t-storm in spots;88;78;ENE;10;60%;64%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;89;72;A t-storm around;90;73;WNW;4;71%;55%;8

Kolkata, India;Warm with some sun;96;81;A t-storm around;97;80;SSW;10;56%;41%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Downpours;96;74;A p.m. shower or two;93;76;ENE;4;70%;86%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;61;32;A t-storm in spots;62;34;ENE;8;44%;64%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;79;SSW;6;74%;66%;12

Lima, Peru;Clearing and nice;73;65;Clearing and nice;73;66;S;9;70%;27%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Severe thunderstorms;64;57;Thunderstorms;70;57;NNE;5;82%;84%;4

London, United Kingdom;A heavy p.m. t-storm;76;57;A t-storm in spots;70;47;W;11;60%;40%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and pleasant;81;56;Mostly sunny, nice;80;57;SSE;6;52%;1%;9

Luanda, Angola;A shower in the p.m.;89;78;A t-storm around;89;78;WSW;6;75%;64%;9

Madrid, Spain;Warm with some sun;74;57;A t-storm in spots;74;57;ENE;6;50%;74%;8

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;85;80;A stray shower;89;81;WSW;6;69%;72%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A.M. showers, cloudy;84;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;76;NE;4;78%;62%;10

Manila, Philippines;Brilliant sunshine;92;80;A t-storm around;96;81;E;8;53%;55%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;75;50;Sunny and nice;74;52;SSE;5;56%;2%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;83;57;A t-storm in spots;81;59;NNE;5;37%;64%;14

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;84;74;A shower or t-storm;82;74;ESE;11;74%;84%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;72;40;Cooler;58;35;NNW;13;53%;30%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Becoming cloudy;88;79;A t-storm around;87;78;WSW;7;74%;55%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, humid;75;65;Clouds and sun, nice;75;64;NNE;7;76%;61%;1

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun;49;30;Sunny;55;34;W;2;42%;0%;7

Moscow, Russia;A shower or two;68;37;Cloudy and cooler;42;28;N;14;55%;27%;1

Mumbai, India;Humid with sunshine;91;81;Hazy sunshine;94;82;NW;10;56%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;78;60;A p.m. t-storm;75;61;NNW;8;77%;87%;10

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;59;41;Mostly sunny, nice;62;43;NE;6;37%;1%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;74;56;Plenty of sunshine;76;58;W;10;28%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy, not as cool;60;47;Rain and drizzle;57;39;SW;17;58%;84%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny and pleasant;78;53;Sun, some clouds;79;55;WSW;6;53%;0%;9

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;59;33;Afternoon rain;56;40;S;4;57%;88%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;50;28;Plenty of sunshine;56;31;SSW;8;45%;0%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;84;78;An afternoon shower;84;79;ESE;6;81%;77%;9

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;91;78;A t-storm in spots;89;77;NW;7;74%;69%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;82;75;Heavy p.m. showers;84;74;ENE;7;84%;77%;8

Paris, France;A heavy p.m. t-storm;83;60;A t-storm in spots;81;55;WSW;8;57%;64%;6

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;82;64;Showers and t-storms;73;63;W;13;79%;72%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Some sun;94;78;Mostly sunny, warm;96;80;SW;6;56%;31%;13

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;87;74;A t-storm around;89;74;SE;10;76%;63%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;92;72;A t-storm in spots;90;72;SSE;5;51%;65%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm in spots;79;52;Partly sunny, warm;77;59;SSE;4;52%;9%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Warm with some sun;86;47;Cooler with rain;66;45;E;11;40%;93%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;71;53;Occasional rain;69;51;WSW;7;66%;87%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;66;51;Plenty of sun;69;52;SSW;6;66%;9%;9

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy;85;73;Morning showers;82;73;SSE;7;80%;84%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;47;39;Clouds and sun;50;37;NNE;10;64%;29%;3

Riga, Latvia;A shower or two;56;43;Partly sunny;52;35;NNW;11;54%;10%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;An afternoon shower;80;71;Mostly sunny;82;69;ENE;6;64%;18%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Blowing dust;97;77;A t-storm in spots;95;74;SSE;13;21%;58%;12

Rome, Italy;Sunny, nice and warm;79;55;Mostly sunny;77;53;NW;7;65%;3%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and cooler;47;32;Partly sunny, chilly;42;28;NNE;9;54%;7%;4

San Francisco, United States;Sunny;68;50;Mostly sunny;68;51;SW;8;71%;2%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;80;66;A t-storm in spots;80;65;ENE;8;73%;67%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun;84;75;A shower in places;84;75;E;15;65%;64%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;80;67;Partly sunny;78;67;NNW;5;74%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;77;54;A p.m. t-storm;77;55;W;5;35%;66%;12

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;79;48;Mostly sunny;77;49;SW;3;52%;6%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;84;71;A t-storm in spots;84;70;NNE;8;70%;64%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;70;55;Showers and t-storms;73;56;NNE;4;76%;82%;7

Seattle, United States;A little a.m. rain;56;42;Partly sunny;58;42;NNE;8;58%;3%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;83;52;Rain, not as warm;73;52;E;6;48%;94%;2

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy, warm;77;68;Rain and drizzle;79;59;SE;9;72%;84%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy, p.m. showers;89;80;Showers around;92;80;ENE;7;74%;83%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and nice;71;44;Mostly sunny;79;47;W;7;45%;2%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;84;74;A shower in spots;83;76;E;11;68%;74%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny, cooler;62;42;Clouds and sunshine;58;42;SSE;4;46%;29%;3

Sydney, Australia;Some sun, pleasant;73;65;Partly sunny;75;64;S;8;57%;7%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;86;72;Partly sunny;90;73;SE;4;60%;44%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Cooler;51;39;Showers around;48;33;ESE;8;69%;69%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine;77;53;Rather cloudy, warm;84;62;E;7;30%;4%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy;60;43;Clouds and sun;62;45;NW;9;51%;6%;4

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun;77;55;A shower or t-storm;70;59;NE;8;39%;79%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouds breaking;73;60;A shower;73;60;NNW;10;49%;56%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and pleasant;73;51;Mostly sunny;76;52;ENE;5;52%;2%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny and very warm;80;58;Partly sunny;83;59;SSE;7;52%;2%;9

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;50;33;Plenty of sunshine;51;36;N;6;61%;0%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;74;60;Sunshine and nice;77;60;ESE;7;57%;1%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;76;57;Mostly sunny;78;57;SSE;6;57%;2%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cloudy;52;31;Cloudy;52;27;SSW;5;41%;8%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Sun and some clouds;54;39;Partial sunshine;56;43;N;5;51%;4%;6

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny, warm;83;56;Partly sunny, warm;79;55;ESE;5;50%;9%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;96;76;Unseasonably hot;100;77;WNW;6;42%;9%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Some sun and breezy;66;40;Mild with some sun;61;35;N;13;54%;27%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny and very warm;76;42;Clouds and sun, mild;67;44;SE;10;42%;4%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Cooler this morning;63;52;Mostly sunny;59;52;N;11;57%;2%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine and warm;98;77;Sunny and hot;102;78;W;7;45%;2%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;A little a.m. rain;58;40;Clouds and sunshine;58;38;NNE;4;46%;20%;8

