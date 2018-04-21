Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, April 21, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;26;SW;15;76%;80%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and less humid;33;24;Sunny and hot;38;27;ENE;14;25%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;More clouds than sun;20;11;A passing shower;22;11;W;16;38%;55%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Sun and some clouds;21;15;Sunny and pleasant;23;16;E;13;72%;1%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny, mild;22;12;Thunderstorms;24;11;SW;18;65%;86%;5

Anchorage, United States;Sunny intervals;9;2;A shower in the p.m.;11;4;E;12;49%;66%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun;34;16;Cooler;23;16;ESE;11;44%;58%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;17;9;Rain and drizzle;14;8;SSW;22;71%;84%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, humid;32;22;Hot with some sun;33;22;ENE;13;58%;8%;4

Athens, Greece;Nice with sunshine;21;11;Sunny and pleasant;25;11;SSW;8;36%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Periods of sun;19;16;Clouds and sun;19;12;SSW;19;60%;3%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Not as hot;30;20;A shower or t-storm;26;15;N;15;51%;80%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A thunderstorm;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;WNW;8;74%;66%;11

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;34;23;Mostly sunny;33;22;S;9;46%;44%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Spotty showers;35;27;Sunshine and nice;35;28;S;13;63%;32%;13

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;21;13;Partly sunny;21;14;WSW;14;64%;2%;8

Beijing, China;Heavy morning rain;17;12;Cloudy and cool;16;12;NW;15;46%;33%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and warmer;25;10;Mostly sunny;26;12;SW;7;49%;0%;7

Berlin, Germany;Sunshine, pleasant;22;9;Some sun, pleasant;23;14;SSE;9;60%;62%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;19;10;Cloudy;19;10;SE;9;70%;44%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;27;16;A t-storm in spots;25;16;E;13;71%;62%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny, warm;27;13;Partly sunny, warm;26;13;NE;8;48%;11%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Turning cloudy, warm;23;14;Thunderstorms;25;11;WSW;15;68%;88%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, nice;22;10;Mostly sunny, warm;27;12;W;10;54%;4%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Sunny, nice and warm;25;11;Mostly sunny;27;14;NW;7;51%;6%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower in the a.m.;25;19;Clouds and sun;27;20;NE;6;74%;41%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;29;18;Cloudy;30;18;S;7;43%;55%;7

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;24;14;Mostly cloudy;21;12;NE;13;60%;67%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sun and some clouds;30;17;Mostly sunny, nice;27;16;N;20;32%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;21;11;Decreasing clouds;21;13;N;16;68%;9%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;28;20;Partly sunny;29;20;E;6;61%;55%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, humid;37;28;Mostly sunny;37;27;S;18;60%;4%;13

Chicago, United States;Variable cloudiness;9;4;Inc. clouds;10;5;NE;21;58%;8%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray thunderstorm;33;25;A t-storm in spots;32;24;S;10;72%;78%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny, cooler;15;5;Periods of sun;13;8;SE;10;72%;67%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine and nice;23;18;Partly sunny;22;18;N;16;86%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Cooler with t-storms;18;12;Mostly sunny;20;11;NNW;19;60%;5%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Showers around;31;24;A morning shower;31;24;S;14;78%;57%;7

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;34;22;Hazy sunshine;37;23;WNW;19;19%;0%;11

Denver, United States;Rain, snow;8;1;Mostly sunny, warmer;19;5;SSE;10;46%;18%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;31;26;Showers and t-storms;35;22;SE;12;60%;64%;11

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;32;24;Clouds and sun, nice;34;23;SSE;12;63%;6%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;16;8;Spotty showers;13;7;WSW;24;74%;82%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and warmer;22;8;Clouding up, warm;25;13;NNE;14;26%;25%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Thunderstorms;19;16;Showers and t-storms;20;15;NE;13;80%;86%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing;31;24;Partly sunny, humid;33;25;SE;13;76%;26%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with sunshine;26;13;Partly sunny;25;12;E;7;56%;34%;8

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;30;21;A t-storm in spots;31;20;ESE;13;59%;64%;7

Helsinki, Finland;A shower or two;13;4;Showers around;7;1;S;14;76%;67%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;35;26;A t-storm in spots;36;26;SSE;13;61%;68%;13

Hong Kong, China;Nice with some sun;28;23;Clouds and sun, nice;29;23;SE;12;74%;30%;11

Honolulu, United States;A little rain;29;23;Partly sunny, breezy;29;23;ENE;26;61%;33%;12

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine and warm;40;26;Hazy sunshine;37;25;SE;8;37%;6%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and warmer;28;15;Plenty of sunshine;32;17;N;15;39%;0%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny;17;8;Plenty of sunshine;20;11;SSW;12;65%;0%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;N;10;70%;88%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;37;27;Sunny and hot;36;27;S;18;48%;16%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;22;10;Sunny and pleasant;24;9;SSW;8;46%;0%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;20;6;Warmer with sunshine;25;9;NW;9;22%;0%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;37;22;Sunny and hot;38;22;NNW;6;18%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;29;15;Hazy sunshine;30;14;WSW;13;35%;4%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Warm with sunshine;43;26;Sunlit and very warm;43;27;NNW;14;6%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Sun and some clouds;25;8;Clouds and sun, mild;17;9;NW;22;43%;8%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;ENE;17;60%;64%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;32;22;A t-storm around;32;23;WNW;7;71%;55%;8

Kolkata, India;Warm with some sun;36;27;A t-storm around;36;27;SSW;16;56%;41%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Downpours;35;24;A p.m. shower or two;34;25;ENE;7;70%;86%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;16;0;A t-storm in spots;17;1;ENE;13;44%;64%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;SSW;10;74%;66%;12

Lima, Peru;Clearing and nice;23;18;Clearing and nice;23;19;S;14;70%;27%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Severe thunderstorms;18;14;Thunderstorms;21;14;NNE;8;82%;84%;4

London, United Kingdom;A heavy p.m. t-storm;24;14;A t-storm in spots;21;8;W;18;60%;40%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and pleasant;27;14;Mostly sunny, nice;27;14;SSE;10;52%;1%;9

Luanda, Angola;A shower in the p.m.;32;25;A t-storm around;32;25;WSW;9;75%;64%;9

Madrid, Spain;Warm with some sun;23;14;A t-storm in spots;23;14;ENE;9;50%;74%;8

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;27;A stray shower;31;27;WSW;10;69%;72%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A.M. showers, cloudy;29;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;NE;6;78%;62%;10

Manila, Philippines;Brilliant sunshine;34;27;A t-storm around;35;27;E;13;53%;55%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;24;10;Sunny and nice;23;11;SSE;8;56%;2%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;28;14;A t-storm in spots;27;15;NNE;9;37%;64%;14

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;29;24;A shower or t-storm;28;23;ESE;18;74%;84%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;22;4;Cooler;14;2;NNW;21;53%;30%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Becoming cloudy;31;26;A t-storm around;31;26;WSW;11;74%;55%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, humid;24;18;Clouds and sun, nice;24;18;NNE;11;76%;61%;1

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun;10;-1;Sunny;13;1;W;3;42%;0%;7

Moscow, Russia;A shower or two;20;3;Cloudy and cooler;6;-2;N;23;55%;27%;1

Mumbai, India;Humid with sunshine;33;27;Hazy sunshine;34;28;NW;16;56%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;26;16;A p.m. t-storm;24;16;NNW;13;77%;87%;10

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;15;5;Mostly sunny, nice;17;6;NE;10;37%;1%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;23;13;Plenty of sunshine;25;14;W;15;28%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy, not as cool;15;8;Rain and drizzle;14;4;SW;27;58%;84%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny and pleasant;26;12;Sun, some clouds;26;13;WSW;10;53%;0%;9

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;15;1;Afternoon rain;14;5;S;7;57%;88%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;10;-2;Plenty of sunshine;13;-1;SSW;13;45%;0%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;29;26;An afternoon shower;29;26;ESE;10;81%;77%;9

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;NW;12;74%;69%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;28;24;Heavy p.m. showers;29;23;ENE;11;84%;77%;8

Paris, France;A heavy p.m. t-storm;28;16;A t-storm in spots;27;13;WSW;12;57%;64%;6

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;28;18;Showers and t-storms;23;17;W;22;79%;72%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Some sun;34;26;Mostly sunny, warm;36;27;SW;10;56%;31%;13

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;31;23;A t-storm around;32;23;SE;17;76%;63%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;33;22;A t-storm in spots;32;22;SSE;8;51%;65%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm in spots;26;11;Partly sunny, warm;25;15;SSE;6;52%;9%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Warm with some sun;30;9;Cooler with rain;19;7;E;17;40%;93%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;22;11;Occasional rain;21;11;WSW;12;66%;87%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;19;11;Plenty of sun;20;11;SSW;10;66%;9%;9

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy;29;23;Morning showers;28;23;SSE;11;80%;84%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;9;4;Clouds and sun;10;3;NNE;16;64%;29%;3

Riga, Latvia;A shower or two;14;6;Partly sunny;11;2;NNW;18;54%;10%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;An afternoon shower;27;22;Mostly sunny;28;21;ENE;10;64%;18%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Blowing dust;36;25;A t-storm in spots;35;23;SSE;20;21%;58%;12

Rome, Italy;Sunny, nice and warm;26;13;Mostly sunny;25;12;NW;11;65%;3%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and cooler;8;0;Partly sunny, chilly;5;-2;NNE;14;54%;7%;4

San Francisco, United States;Sunny;20;10;Mostly sunny;20;11;SW;13;71%;2%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;27;19;A t-storm in spots;27;18;ENE;14;73%;67%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun;29;24;A shower in places;29;24;E;24;65%;64%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;27;19;Partly sunny;25;20;NNW;8;74%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;25;12;A p.m. t-storm;25;13;W;8;35%;66%;12

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;26;9;Mostly sunny;25;9;SW;5;52%;6%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;29;22;A t-storm in spots;29;21;NNE;12;70%;64%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;21;13;Showers and t-storms;23;14;NNE;7;76%;82%;7

Seattle, United States;A little a.m. rain;13;6;Partly sunny;14;6;NNE;13;58%;3%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;28;11;Rain, not as warm;23;11;E;10;48%;94%;2

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy, warm;25;20;Rain and drizzle;26;15;SE;15;72%;84%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy, p.m. showers;32;27;Showers around;33;27;ENE;11;74%;83%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and nice;21;7;Mostly sunny;26;9;W;11;45%;2%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;23;A shower in spots;29;24;E;18;68%;74%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny, cooler;17;5;Clouds and sunshine;14;5;SSE;7;46%;29%;3

Sydney, Australia;Some sun, pleasant;23;18;Partly sunny;24;18;S;14;57%;7%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;30;22;Partly sunny;32;23;SE;7;60%;44%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Cooler;10;4;Showers around;9;1;ESE;13;69%;69%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine;25;12;Rather cloudy, warm;29;17;E;12;30%;4%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy;16;6;Clouds and sun;17;7;NW;14;51%;6%;4

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun;25;13;A shower or t-storm;21;15;NE;13;39%;79%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouds breaking;23;16;A shower;23;15;NNW;16;49%;56%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and pleasant;23;11;Mostly sunny;25;11;ENE;8;52%;2%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny and very warm;27;15;Partly sunny;28;15;SSE;12;52%;2%;9

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;10;0;Plenty of sunshine;11;2;N;9;61%;0%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;23;15;Sunshine and nice;25;16;ESE;11;57%;1%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;24;14;Mostly sunny;26;14;SSE;9;57%;2%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cloudy;11;0;Cloudy;11;-3;SSW;9;41%;8%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Sun and some clouds;12;4;Partial sunshine;13;6;N;8;51%;4%;6

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny, warm;28;13;Partly sunny, warm;26;13;ESE;9;50%;9%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;36;24;Unseasonably hot;38;25;WNW;9;42%;9%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Some sun and breezy;19;5;Mild with some sun;16;1;N;21;54%;27%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny and very warm;25;6;Clouds and sun, mild;19;6;SE;17;42%;4%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Cooler this morning;17;11;Mostly sunny;15;11;N;18;57%;2%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine and warm;36;25;Sunny and hot;39;26;W;11;45%;2%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;A little a.m. rain;14;4;Clouds and sunshine;15;3;NNE;6;46%;20%;8

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius