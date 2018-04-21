Measles cluster confirmed at Northern Taiwan's Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital

Taipei (CNA) - A second case of measles was confirmed to have been contracted at Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital in Taoyuan, which has prompted the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to label the case part of a disease cluster at the hospital.

The CDC confirmed two new cases of measles in Taiwan Saturday -- an imported case from Thailand and a domestic case found at the Linkou hospital.

The man infected at the hospital is a male nurse who is suspected of having contracted the virus from a patient April 4.

Given that just the day before the CDC announced the case of a 40-year old woman who also contracted measles at Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, the CDC has deemed this situation a disease cluster and has asked the hospital to come up with response measures.

The hospital has assembled a response team to contain the situation, and is currently monitoring 980 individuals that have come into contact with the measles carriers there.

With the two new cases of measles, 22 confirmed cases of measles have been reported in Taiwan this year. (By Chen Wei-ting and Kuan-lin Liu)