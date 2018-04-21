  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Measles cluster confirmed at Northern Taiwan's Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital

By  Central News Agency
2018/04/21 18:50

Linkou's Chang Gung Memorial Hospital suffers outbreak of measles. (By Central News Agency)

Taipei (CNA) - A second case of measles was confirmed to have been contracted at Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital in Taoyuan, which has prompted the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to label the case part of a disease cluster at the hospital.

The CDC confirmed two new cases of measles in Taiwan Saturday -- an imported case from Thailand and a domestic case found at the Linkou hospital.

The man infected at the hospital is a male nurse who is suspected of having contracted the virus from a patient April 4.

Given that just the day before the CDC announced the case of a 40-year old woman who also contracted measles at Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, the CDC has deemed this situation a disease cluster and has asked the hospital to come up with response measures.

The hospital has assembled a response team to contain the situation, and is currently monitoring 980 individuals that have come into contact with the measles carriers there.

With the two new cases of measles, 22 confirmed cases of measles have been reported in Taiwan this year. (By Chen Wei-ting and Kuan-lin Liu)
measles
Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital
CDC

RELATED ARTICLES

13 measles cases now linked to Tigerair Taiwan: CDC
2018/04/20 23:20
US senator advocates for Taiwan to join WHO against China's bullying
2018/04/20 12:15
Tigerair Taiwan to be probed over measles cluster infection: minister
2018/04/19 09:47
Taiwan CDC and Acer jointly launch AI-based 'Flu Forecasting Station' website  
2018/04/17 13:59
Public urged to heighten vigilance for rubella, seek immediate medical attention when symptoms develop
2018/04/11 15:14