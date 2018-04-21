The Latest: Israeli DM blames Hamas for boy's death

Palestinian protesters evacuate a wounded youth during clashes with Israeli troops along Gaza's border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, F
A Palestinian protester stands in front of burning tires during clashes with Israeli troops along Gaza's border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza
Palestinian protesters hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, Friday, April 20, 2018. Thousands of Pal
Palestinian protesters gather as others burn tires during clashes with Israeli troops along Gaza's border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip
Palestinian protesters attend the Friday prayer before the clashes with Israeli troops along Gaza's border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Stri
Palestinian protesters carry tires to burn during clashes with Israeli troops along Gaza's border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Friday
A Palestinian protester covers his face from teargas fired by the Israeli troops during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, Friday, Apri
A Palestinian protester burns tires during clashes with Israeli troops along Gaza's border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Friday, April
Palestinian protesters pull part of the fence placed by the Israeli Army, during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, Friday, April 20, 2
A Palestinian protester hurls stones at Israeli troops during clashes with Israeli troops along Gaza's border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza S
Palestinian protesters evacuate a wounded old man during clashes with Israeli troops along Gaza's border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip,
Palestinian protesters run through smoke after they burned tires during clashes with Israeli troops along Gaza's border with Israel, east of Khan Youn
A Palestinian protester wearing a mask runs through smoke after they burned tires during clashes with Israeli troops along Gaza's border with Israel,
Palestinian protesters evacuate a wounded woman during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, Friday, April 20, 2018. Thousands of Palestin
A Palestinian protester hurls stones at Israeli troops during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, Friday, April 20, 2018. Thousands of P
Palestinian protesters break rocks to through at Israeli troops during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, Friday, April 20, 2018. Thous
A Palestinian protester hurls stones at Israeli troops during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, Friday, April 20, 2018. Thousands of P
Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, center, chant slogans as he surrounded by protesters during his visit to the Gaza Strip's border with Is
Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, center, speaks to the protesters during his visit to the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, Friday, April
Israeli soldiers are seen during protests along Israel Gaza border, Friday, April 20, 2018. Thousands of Palestinians joined the fourth weekly protest
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Latest on developments related to Gaza protests (all times local):
1:05 p.m.
Israel's defense minister says Gaza's Hamas rulers are the "only culprits" in the death of a Palestinian boy who was killed by Israeli army fire in protests on the Gaza-Israel border.
Avigdor Lieberman alleged on Twitter that Hamas uses women and children as human shields. His comments Saturday came after a top U.N. envoy in the region, Nikolay Mladenov, said it is "outrageous to shoot at children" and demanded an investigation.
The Israeli military has not commented on the killing of Mohammed Ayyoub. Gaza health officials initially gave his age as 15, but a local rights group, citing official documents, said he was 14.
Ayyoub was one of four Palestinians killed Friday by Israeli army fire in the fourth round of weekly border protests led by the Islamic militant Hamas.
___
8:30 a.m.
Health officials say Israeli soldiers firing from across a border fence have killed four Palestinians, including a 15-year-old boy, and wounded more than 150 others as several thousand people in blockaded Gaza staged a fourth round of weekly protests on the border with Israel.
Huge black plumes of smoke from burning tires engulfed the border area on Friday. Some of the activists threw stones toward the fence or flew kites with flaming rags dangling from their tails.
The latest deaths brought to 32 the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli troops in protests since late March. More than 1,600 have been wounded by live rounds in the past three weeks, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.