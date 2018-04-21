Myanmar evicts family of officer who testified on entrapment

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar police have evicted the family of a police officer who testified that he and others were ordered to entrap two Reuters reporters facing charges that could get them up to 14 years in prison.

The reporters, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, have been detained since Dec. 12 on charges of violating the Official Secrets Act. They helped cover the crisis in Rakhine state, where a brutal counterinsurgency operation last year drove about 700,000 Rohingya Muslims to Bangladesh.

Police Capt. Moe Yan Naing told a court Friday his superior arranged for two policemen to give the reporters documents described as "important secret papers" to entrap them.

Moe Yan Naing's wife said she and her daughter were ordered Saturday to move out of their police housing in the capital, Naypyitaw.