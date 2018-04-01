Taiwan President calls for Africa Plan after trip to eSwatini

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Returning Saturday from her five-day visit to Swaziland, which changed names to eSwatini while she was there, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) called for an “Africa Plan” to strengthen Taiwan’s role in the continent.

Taiwan has only two official diplomatic allies in Africa, eSwatini and Burkina Faso, out of a total of 20 allies, due to pressure from China.

During her first visit to Africa since taking office in May 2016, Tsai marked the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Taiwan and Swaziland, and upon leaving, she tweeted that King Mswati III would visit the island again in June.

Speaking upon her arrival at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, the president said she had told the National Security Council to prepare an “Africa Plan” which would allow the country to expand its influence in the continent thanks to cooperation between relevant departments, embassies and representative offices overseas, technical assistance teams, Taiwanese businesspeople, and the local governments.

Tsai thanked the king of eSwatini for his long-term support for Taiwan at international organizations and said she had told government departments to pay more attention to overseas aid workers, whose enthusiasm formed a basis for international friendship and for the country’s expansion of its global connections, CNA reported.