Taiwanese women march in #MeToo event

Marchers call on victims to come out and speak up

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/04/21 14:42

Women at Taipei's #MeToo march throw off their masks. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An estimated 1,000 people turned up at a Taipei event Saturday to voice their support for victims of sexual harassment and ask them to come out and speak up, in an echo of the #MeToo movement in the United States.

The event was organized by the Garden of Hope Foundation (勵馨基金會), a group with more than three decades of experience in helping women on the island.

During the march, most participants wore masks, which they ripped off and threw up in the air at the end, to symbolize the need for daring to speak out against harassment, mistreatment, violence and rape, the Central News Agency reported.

In Taiwan, only a small group of victims had emerged who openly discussed their ordeal, but most aggressors had not been identified, the Garden of Hope Foundation said. Saturday’s march should be the start of a Taiwanese #MeToo Movement, followed by changes in legislation and in public attitudes toward victims of sexual violence, the group said.

The final aim was to establish an environment friendly to the victims and a society which valued gender equality and justice, CNA reported.
