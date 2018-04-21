  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/04/21 13:45
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 18 68 23 26 .382
Lowrie Oak 20 86 12 32 .372
MSmith TB 17 55 7 20 .364
JMartinez Bos 17 68 13 23 .338
MMachado Bal 20 80 11 27 .338
Altuve Hou 21 83 10 28 .337
Mauer Min 13 48 7 16 .333
Moustakas KC 18 75 11 25 .333
HRamirez Bos 17 66 15 22 .333
Judge NYY 18 67 16 22 .328
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 7; Gallo, Texas, 6; Lowrie, Oakland, 6; Betts, Boston, 6; MMachado, Baltimore, 6; 9 tied at 5.

Runs Batted In

Lowrie, Oakland, 22; Correa, Houston, 17; Haniger, Seattle, 17; Gregorius, New York, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; Springer, Houston, 16; KDavis, Oakland, 15; JMartinez, Boston, 15; HRamirez, Boston, 15; MMachado, Baltimore, 15.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 3-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3-0; Morton, Houston, 3-0; Verlander, Houston, 3-0; Happ, Toronto, 3-1; Severino, New York, 3-1; Junis, Kansas City, 3-1; 9 tied at 2-0.