|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|18
|68
|23
|26
|.382
|Lowrie Oak
|20
|86
|12
|32
|.372
|MSmith TB
|17
|55
|7
|20
|.364
|JMartinez Bos
|17
|68
|13
|23
|.338
|MMachado Bal
|20
|80
|11
|27
|.338
|Altuve Hou
|21
|83
|10
|28
|.337
|Mauer Min
|13
|48
|7
|16
|.333
|Moustakas KC
|18
|75
|11
|25
|.333
|HRamirez Bos
|17
|66
|15
|22
|.333
|Judge NYY
|18
|67
|16
|22
|.328
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 7; Gallo, Texas, 6; Lowrie, Oakland, 6; Betts, Boston, 6; MMachado, Baltimore, 6; 9 tied at 5.
|Runs Batted In
Lowrie, Oakland, 22; Correa, Houston, 17; Haniger, Seattle, 17; Gregorius, New York, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; Springer, Houston, 16; KDavis, Oakland, 15; JMartinez, Boston, 15; HRamirez, Boston, 15; MMachado, Baltimore, 15.
|Pitching
Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 3-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3-0; Morton, Houston, 3-0; Verlander, Houston, 3-0; Happ, Toronto, 3-1; Severino, New York, 3-1; Junis, Kansas City, 3-1; 9 tied at 2-0.