Romney seeks Utah Republican Party nomination at convention

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (AP) — Mitt Romney may have one of the best-known names in national politics, but he's still going to have to face down nearly a dozen Republican contenders in Utah Saturday in his bid to restart his political career with a Senate seat.

Though he's the heavy favorite overall in the race to replace long-serving Sen. Orrin Hatch, Romney will face an unpredictable crowd of state party delegates who lean far right at the GOP convention Saturday.

A win would let him bypass the June primary and likely cruise to Election Day victory in deep-red Utah. A loss would be embarrassing for the former presidential candidate, but it wouldn't be a mortal blow.