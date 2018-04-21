Romney seeks Utah Republican Party nomination at convention

FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2018, file photo, shows former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney sitting behind the wheel of a tractor during a to
In this Friday, March 2, 2018 photo, Mitt Romney poses with a group at the Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife Banquet during a campaign stop, in Blanding
In this Saturday, March 3, 2018, photo, shows Mitt Romney during a tour of Arches National Park, near Moab, Utah. Romney is gearing up for arguably th
FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2018, file photo, former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, left, poses for a photo as he greets students at Utah
FILE - In this March 3, 2018, file photo, Mitt Romney speaks with a group during a breakfast campaign stop in Green River, Utah. Romney is gearing up
FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2018, file photo, shows former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney standing near cows during a tour of Gibson's Gree
FILE - In this March 1, 2018, file photo, shows Rep. Mike Kennedy, R-Alpine, speaking during news conference at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake C
In the Wednesday, April 18, 2018, photo, Rep. Mike Kennedy, R-Alpine, speaks on the House floor during a special session at the Utah State Capitol in
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (AP) — Mitt Romney may have one of the best-known names in national politics, but he's still going to have to face down nearly a dozen Republican contenders in Utah Saturday in his bid to restart his political career with a Senate seat.
Though he's the heavy favorite overall in the race to replace long-serving Sen. Orrin Hatch, Romney will face an unpredictable crowd of state party delegates who lean far right at the GOP convention Saturday.
A win would let him bypass the June primary and likely cruise to Election Day victory in deep-red Utah. A loss would be embarrassing for the former presidential candidate, but it wouldn't be a mortal blow.