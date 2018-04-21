  1. Home
Haley's response: 'I don't get confused' draws notice

By JONATHAN LEMIRE and MEG KINNARD , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/21 12:36

NEW YORK (AP) — The public split between the White House and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley this week over Russia sanctions threw a spotlight on her at-times uneasy relationship with President Donald Trump. And her deft rebuttal bolstered talk about her own future political fortunes.

Haley's rejoinder to a putdown from a close Trump adviser about message confusion — she declared that "I don't get confused" — was seized as a rallying cry among some women and echoed the audacity the former governor displayed while upending the old boys' club in the South Carolina Statehouse. But the episode also called into question her standing on Trump's national security team ahead of tough decisions on North Korea, Iran and other fronts.

Haley is now considered to be on the shortlist of future GOP presidential candidates.