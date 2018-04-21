  1. Home
2018/04/21 12:31
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
RFlaherty Atl 17 58 8 21 .362
Martinez StL 19 67 7 24 .358
Grandal LAD 14 54 9 19 .352
DPeralta Ari 15 63 11 22 .349
Kemp LAD 16 49 7 17 .347
Cabrera NYM 19 75 16 26 .347
Herrera Phi 18 70 10 24 .343
Swanson Atl 18 76 10 26 .342
Bryant ChC 17 66 12 22 .333
Arenado Col 16 56 6 18 .321
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 8; Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Thames, Milwaukee, 7; Albies, Atlanta, 6; Villanueva, San Diego, 6; JBaez, Chicago, 6; 5 tied at 5.

Runs Batted In

JBaez, Chicago, 20; Harper, Washington, 18; Tucker, Atlanta, 18; Cespedes, New York, 18; Franco, Philadelphia, 17; Martinez, St. Louis, 16; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 15; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 15; 4 tied at 14.

Pitching

Corbin, Arizona, 3-0; Ottavino, Colorado, 3-0; Bettis, Colorado, 3-0; McCarthy, Atlanta, 3-0; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 3-1; Wacha, St. Louis, 3-1; Scherzer, Washington, 3-1; 15 tied at 2-0.