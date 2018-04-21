  1. Home
By  Associated Press
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 17 64 22 25 .391
MSmith TB 17 55 7 20 .364
Lowrie Oak 19 81 11 28 .346
JMartinez Bos 17 68 13 23 .338
MMachado Bal 20 80 11 27 .338
Altuve Hou 21 83 10 28 .337
Mauer Min 13 48 7 16 .333
Moustakas KC 18 75 11 25 .333
Judge NYY 18 67 16 22 .328
HRamirez Bos 16 62 14 20 .323
Home Runs

Gallo, Texas, 6; Lowrie, Oakland, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Betts, Boston, 6; MMachado, Baltimore, 6; 9 tied at 5.

Runs Batted In

Lowrie, Oakland, 21; Correa, Houston, 17; Haniger, Seattle, 17; Gregorius, New York, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; Springer, Houston, 16; KDavis, Oakland, 15; JMartinez, Boston, 15; HRamirez, Boston, 15; MMachado, Baltimore, 15.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3-0; Morton, Houston, 3-0; Verlander, Houston, 3-0; Happ, Toronto, 3-1; Severino, New York, 3-1; Junis, Kansas City, 3-1; 10 tied at 2-0.