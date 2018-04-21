Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Kansas City 000 001 100 0—2 12 0 Detroit 000 020 000 1—3 6 0

(10 innings)

Hammel, Keller (10) and Cam Gallagher; M.Fulmer, Stumpf (8), Shane Greene (9), Jimenez (10) and J.McCann. W_Jimenez 2-0. L_Keller 0-1. HRs_Kansas City, Moustakas (5). Detroit, Jones (1).

___

Kansas City 000 010 002—3 6 0 Detroit 001 000 100—2 5 2

Junis, K.Herrera (9) and Butera, Cam Gallagher; D.Norris, Farmer (5), Wilson (7), Shane Greene (9) and J.Hicks. W_Junis 3-1. L_Shane Greene 1-1. Sv_K.Herrera (3). HRs_Kansas City, Merrifield (2).

___

Cleveland 100 000 000—1 6 0 Baltimore 000 120 00x—3 6 0

Bauer, McAllister (8) and Perez; Bundy, Bleier (7), O'Day (9) and Sisco. W_Bundy 1-2. L_Bauer 1-2. Sv_O'Day (1). HRs_Baltimore, Machado (6).

___

Toronto 002 321 000—8 9 0 New York 022 100 000—5 11 0

Estrada, Oh (6), Barnes (7), Tepera (8), Osuna (9) and R.Martin; Gray, German (4), Warren (6), Shreve (8) and G.Sanchez. W_Estrada 2-1. L_German 0-1. Sv_Osuna (6). HRs_Toronto, Hernandez (2), Solarte (5). New York, Austin (3), Andujar (2), Stanton (4).

___

Minnesota 010 010 041 0—7 7 2 Tampa Bay 001 020 301 1—8 11 0

(10 innings)

Lynn, Rogers (7), Pressly (7), Reed (8), Rodney (9), Duke (10) and J.Castro; Archer, Alvarado (7), Romo (8), Yarbrough (8), Colome (10) and W.Ramos. W_Colome 1-2. L_Duke 1-1. HRs_Minnesota, Rosario (2), Morrison (1), Kepler (4).

___

Houston 000 504 001—10 13 0 Chicago 000 000 000— 0 2 2

Verlander, J.Smith (7), McHugh (8), Giles (9) and B.McCann, Gattis; Shields, Farquhar (6), Bummer (7), C.Fulmer (8) and Narvaez. W_Verlander 3-0. L_Shields 1-2. HRs_Houston, Correa 2 (4).

___

Seattle 100 000 014—6 14 0 Texas 000 002 000—2 6 1

F.Hernandez, Rzepczynski (6), Vincent (6), Nicasio (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino; Minor, Jepsen (6), Claudio (7), C.Martin (8), Kela (9), Diekman (9) and Chirinos. W_Nicasio 1-0. L_Kela 2-1. HRs_Seattle, Haniger (5).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Pittsburgh 000 001 000—1 6 0 Philadelphia 000 001 01x—2 8 0

Nova, Feliz (7), Kontos (8) and Cervelli; Lively, Morgan (7), Garcia (8), Neris (9) and Knapp. W_Garcia 2-1. L_Kontos 1-2. Sv_Neris (3).

___

Cincinnati 001 000 001—2 9 0 St. Louis 310 000 00x—4 8 0

Finnegan, Floro (4), Quackenbush (7), R.Iglesias (8) and Barnhart; Wacha, Lyons (7), B.Norris (9) and Molina. W_Wacha 3-1. L_Finnegan 0-2. Sv_B.Norris (5).

___

New York 002 100 000 002—5 9 0 Atlanta 100 101 000 000—3 8 2

(12 innings)

Syndergaard, Lugo (7), A.Ramos (9), Gsellman (10), Familia (12) and Nido; Newcomb, Winkler (7), Carle (8), Minter (9), Vizcaino (10), Ravin (11) and Suzuki. W_Gsellman 2-0. L_Ravin 0-1. Sv_Familia (8). HRs_Atlanta, Albies (6).

___

Miami 000 000 000—0 6 1 Milwaukee 100 502 00x—8 10 0

Richards, Guerrero (4), Steckenrider (6), Barraclough (7), Ziegler (8) and Realmuto; Chacin, Jennings (7), T.Williams (8), Drake (9) and Bandy. W_Chacin 1-1. L_Richards 0-2. HRs_Milwaukee, Braun (5), Shaw (3).