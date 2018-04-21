Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|000
|001
|100
|0—2
|12
|0
|Detroit
|000
|020
|000
|1—3
|6
|0
Hammel, Keller (10) and Cam Gallagher; M.Fulmer, Stumpf (8), Shane Greene (9), Jimenez (10) and J.McCann. W_Jimenez 2-0. L_Keller 0-1. HRs_Kansas City, Moustakas (5). Detroit, Jones (1).
___
|Kansas City
|000
|010
|002—3
|6
|0
|Detroit
|001
|000
|100—2
|5
|2
Junis, K.Herrera (9) and Butera, Cam Gallagher; D.Norris, Farmer (5), Wilson (7), Shane Greene (9) and J.Hicks. W_Junis 3-1. L_Shane Greene 1-1. Sv_K.Herrera (3). HRs_Kansas City, Merrifield (2).
___
|Cleveland
|100
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|120
|00x—3
|6
|0
Bauer, McAllister (8) and Perez; Bundy, Bleier (7), O'Day (9) and Sisco. W_Bundy 1-2. L_Bauer 1-2. Sv_O'Day (1). HRs_Baltimore, Machado (6).
___
|Toronto
|002
|321
|000—8
|9
|0
|New York
|022
|100
|000—5
|11
|0
Estrada, Oh (6), Barnes (7), Tepera (8), Osuna (9) and Martin; Gray, German (4), Warren (6), Shreve (8) and G.Sanchez. W_Estrada 2-1. L_German 0-1. Sv_Osuna (6). HRs_Toronto, Hernandez (2), Solarte (5). New York, Austin (3), Andujar (2), Stanton (4).
___
|Minnesota
|010
|010
|041
|0—7
|7
|2
|Tampa Bay
|001
|020
|301
|1—8
|11
|0
Lynn, Rogers (7), Pressly (7), Reed (8), Rodney (9), Duke (10) and J.Castro; Archer, Alvarado (7), Romo (8), Yarbrough (8), Colome (10) and W.Ramos. W_Colome 1-2. L_Duke 1-1. HRs_Minnesota, Rosario (2), Morrison (1), Kepler (4).
___
|Houston
|000
|504
|001—10
|13
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|2
|2
Verlander, J.Smith (7), McHugh (8), Giles (9) and B.McCann, Gattis; Shields, Farquhar (6), Bummer (7), C.Fulmer (8) and Narvaez. W_Verlander 3-0. L_Shields 1-2. HRs_Houston, Correa 2 (4).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|000
|001
|000—1
|6
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|01x—2
|8
|0
Nova, Feliz (7), Kontos (8) and Cervelli; Lively, Morgan (7), Garcia (8), Neris (9) and Knapp. W_Garcia 2-1. L_Kontos 1-2. Sv_Neris (3).
___
|Cincinnati
|001
|000
|001—2
|9
|0
|St. Louis
|310
|000
|00x—4
|8
|0
Finnegan, Floro (4), Quackenbush (7), R.Iglesias (8) and Barnhart; Wacha, Lyons (7), B.Norris (9) and Molina. W_Wacha 3-1. L_Finnegan 0-2. Sv_B.Norris (5).
___
|New York
|002
|100
|000
|002—5
|9
|0
|Atlanta
|100
|101
|000
|000—3
|8
|2
Syndergaard, Lugo (7), A.Ramos (9), Gsellman (10), Familia (12) and Nido; Newcomb, Winkler (7), Carle (8), Minter (9), Vizcaino (10), Ravin (11) and Suzuki. W_Gsellman 2-0. L_Ravin 0-1. Sv_Familia (8). HRs_Atlanta, Albies (5).
___
|Miami
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|1
|Milwaukee
|100
|502
|00x—8
|10
|0
Richards, Guerrero (4), Steckenrider (6), Barraclough (7), Ziegler (8) and Realmuto; Chacin, Jennings (7), T.Williams (8), Drake (9) and Bandy. W_Chacin 1-1. L_Richards 0-2. HRs_Milwaukee, Braun (4), Shaw (2).