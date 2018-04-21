Padres' Ross pitching no-hitter thru 6 innings vs D-backs

PHOENIX (AP) — Tyson Ross of the San Diego Padres is pitching a no-hitter through six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Padres are the only team in major league baseball that has not thrown a no-hitter. San Diego began play in 1969.

Ross had struck out nine and retired 17 straight batters through the sixth Friday night. The right-hander turns 31 on Sunday.

The only Arizona player to reach base through six was Jarrod Dyson, who walked as the second batter of the game. The Padres led 1-0.