2018/04/21 10:52
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 17 64 22 25 .391
MSmith TB 16 51 6 19 .373
Mauer Min 12 44 6 16 .364
Lowrie Oak 19 81 11 28 .346
Altuve Hou 20 79 10 27 .342
Cano Sea 17 56 13 19 .339
JMartinez Bos 17 68 13 23 .338
MMachado Bal 20 80 11 27 .338
Moustakas KC 18 75 11 25 .333
Judge NYY 18 67 16 22 .328
Home Runs

Gallo, Texas, 6; Lowrie, Oakland, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Betts, Boston, 6; MMachado, Baltimore, 6; 8 tied at 5.

Runs Batted In

Lowrie, Oakland, 21; Gregorius, New York, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; KDavis, Oakland, 15; Haniger, Seattle, 15; JMartinez, Boston, 15; HRamirez, Boston, 15; MMachado, Baltimore, 15; 4 tied at 14.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3-0; Morton, Houston, 3-0; Happ, Toronto, 3-1; Severino, New York, 3-1; Junis, Kansas City, 3-1; 12 tied at 2-0.