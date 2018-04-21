1 student wounded in shooting at Florida high school

Marion County Sheriff's Detectives John Lightle, left, and Dan Pinder, right, escort a handcuffed and shackled Sky Bouche, 19, center, to a waiting pa
Nikki Brown, center, hugs others in front of Forest High School Friday, April 20, 2018 in Ocala, Fla. One student shot another in the ankle at the hig
In this April 20, 2018, photo by Jake Mailhiot, desks, chairs and filing cabinets are used to barricade a classroom door in Forest High School in Ocal
A student is comforted by a school official as students are led out of Forest High School after a shooting at the school on Friday, April 20, 2018 in
Students are led out of Forest High School after a shooting at the school on Friday, April 20, 2018 in Ocala, Fla. One student shot another in the an
Forest High School students console one another after a school shooting at Forest High School Friday, April 20, 2018 in Ocala, Fla. One student shot
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A gunman carrying a shotgun in a guitar case opened fire at a Florida high school, wounding one student as other students and teachers piled desks and cabinets against classroom doors to make barricades.
The 19-year-old suspect was later arrested and apologized as he was led away in handcuffs.
Friday's shooting at Forest High School in Ocala happened on a day planned for a national classroom walkout to protest gun violence. A 17-year-old boy was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening wound to his ankle.
The suspect, Sky Bouche said "Sorry," followed by "It doesn't matter anyway" to reporters as he was led from the school in handcuffs by several deputies. Authorities said Bouche was a former student at the school.