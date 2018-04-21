1 student wounded in shooting at Florida high school

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A gunman carrying a shotgun in a guitar case opened fire at a Florida high school, wounding one student as other students and teachers piled desks and cabinets against classroom doors to make barricades.

The 19-year-old suspect was later arrested and apologized as he was led away in handcuffs.

Friday's shooting at Forest High School in Ocala happened on a day planned for a national classroom walkout to protest gun violence. A 17-year-old boy was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening wound to his ankle.

The suspect, Sky Bouche said "Sorry," followed by "It doesn't matter anyway" to reporters as he was led from the school in handcuffs by several deputies. Authorities said Bouche was a former student at the school.