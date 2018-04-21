Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Kansas City 000 001 100 0—2 12 0 Detroit 000 020 000 1—3 6 0

(10 innings)

Hammel, Keller (10) and Cam Gallagher; Fulmer, Stumpf (8), Shane Greene (9), Jimenez (10) and McCann. W_Jimenez 2-0. L_Keller 0-1. HRs_Kansas City, Moustakas (5). Detroit, Jones (1).

___

Kansas City 000 010 002—3 6 0 Detroit 001 000 100—2 5 2

Junis, K.Herrera (9) and Butera, Cam Gallagher; Norris, Farmer (5), Wilson (7), Shane Greene (9) and J.Hicks. W_Junis 3-1. L_Shane Greene 1-1. Sv_K.Herrera (3). HRs_Kansas City, Merrifield (2).

___

Cleveland 100 000 000—1 6 0 Baltimore 000 120 00x—3 6 0

Bauer, McAllister (8) and Perez; Bundy, Bleier (7), O'Day (9) and Sisco. W_Bundy 1-2. L_Bauer 1-2. Sv_O'Day (1). HRs_Baltimore, Machado (6).

___

Toronto 002 321 000—8 9 0 New York 022 100 000—5 11 0

Estrada, Oh (6), Barnes (7), Tepera (8), Osuna (9) and Martin; Gray, German (4), Warren (6), Shreve (8) and Sanchez. W_Estrada 2-1. L_German 0-1. Sv_Osuna (6). HRs_Toronto, Hernandez (2), Solarte (5). New York, Austin (3), Andujar (2), Stanton (4).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Pittsburgh 000 001 000—1 6 0 Philadelphia 000 001 01x—2 8 0

Nova, Feliz (7), Kontos (8) and Cervelli; Lively, Morgan (7), Garcia (8), Neris (9) and Knapp. W_Garcia 2-1. L_Kontos 1-2. Sv_Neris (3).