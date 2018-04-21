Yemen Red Cross: More dying from indirect effects of war

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The outgoing head of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Yemen says he believes more people are dying now from indirect effects of the conflict than from bombing, shelling and ground attacks.

Alexandre Faite pointed to more than 2,000 deaths from cholera and acute watery diarrhea in a little over six months, a crumbling health system, almost no power in most towns, and the absence of key commodities or their availability only at very high prices.

He told a small group of reporters Friday that he has been traveling to capitals including Berlin, Brussels, Paris and Washington to deliver the message that "the situation in Yemen and the results of indirect effects of the hostilities are really dire."