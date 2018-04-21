  1. Home
Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Kansas City 000 001 100 0—2 12 0
Detroit 000 020 000 1—3 6 0
(10 innings)

Hammel, Keller (10) and Cam Gallagher; Fulmer, Stumpf (8), Shane Greene (9), Jimenez (10) and McCann. W_Jimenez 2-0. L_Keller 0-1. HRs_Kansas City, Moustakas (5). Detroit, Jones (1).

___

Kansas City 000 010 002—3 6 0
Detroit 001 000 100—2 5 2

Junis, K.Herrera (9) and Butera, Cam Gallagher; Norris, Farmer (5), Wilson (7), Shane Greene (9) and Hicks. W_Junis 3-1. L_Shane Greene 1-1. Sv_K.Herrera (3). HRs_Kansas City, Merrifield (2).

___

Cleveland 100 000 000—1 6 0
Baltimore 000 120 00x—3 6 0

Bauer, McAllister (8) and Perez; Bundy, Bleier (7), O'Day (9) and Sisco. W_Bundy 1-2. L_Bauer 1-2. Sv_O'Day (1). HRs_Baltimore, Machado (6).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pittsburgh 000 001 000—1 6 0
Philadelphia 000 001 01x—2 8 0

Nova, Feliz (7), Kontos (8) and Cervelli; Lively, Morgan (7), Garcia (8), Neris (9) and Knapp. W_Garcia 2-1. L_Kontos 1-2. Sv_Neris (3).