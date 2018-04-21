Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|000
|001
|100
|0—2
|12
|0
|Detroit
|000
|020
|000
|1—3
|6
|0
Hammel, Keller (10) and Cam Gallagher; Fulmer, Stumpf (8), Shane Greene (9), Jimenez (10) and McCann. W_Jimenez 2-0. L_Keller 0-1. HRs_Kansas City, Moustakas (5). Detroit, Jones (1).
___
|Kansas City
|000
|010
|002—3
|6
|0
|Detroit
|001
|000
|100—2
|5
|2
Junis, K.Herrera (9) and Butera, Cam Gallagher; Norris, Farmer (5), Wilson (7), Shane Greene (9) and Hicks. W_Junis 3-1. L_Shane Greene 1-1. Sv_K.Herrera (3). HRs_Kansas City, Merrifield (2).
___
|Cleveland
|100
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|120
|00x—3
|6
|0
Bauer, McAllister (8) and Perez; Bundy, Bleier (7), O'Day (9) and Sisco. W_Bundy 1-2. L_Bauer 1-2. Sv_O'Day (1). HRs_Baltimore, Machado (6).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|000
|001
|000—1
|6
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|01x—2
|8
|0
Nova, Feliz (7), Kontos (8) and Cervelli; Lively, Morgan (7), Garcia (8), Neris (9) and Knapp. W_Garcia 2-1. L_Kontos 1-2. Sv_Neris (3).