Chill and rain to arrive in Taiwan on April 24 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Although the sky may be covered in gray Saturday, there is little chance of rain and temperatures across Taiwan except for the east of the island can reach 30 degrees, according to Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The CWB said that until 23, the weather would remain cloudy or sunny across the country, with slight rain possibly seen in eastern Taiwan on Saturday.

From April 22 to 23, there might be intermittent rain in the east and north of Taiwan, as well as in mountainous areas in central and southern Taiwan, said the bureau.

However, temperatures would drop due to a cold air front arriving in Taiwan starting April 24, said CWB, adding that people in the north and northeast of Taiwan would feel the chill.

There will also be an increase in rain, particularly in the east and northwest of Taiwan.

The bureau said the rain would not lessen until April 26, while temperatures around the country would begin to rise on April 27.