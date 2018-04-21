|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|16
|2
|.889
|—
|Toronto
|12
|6
|.667
|4
|New York
|9
|8
|.529
|6½
|Baltimore
|6
|14
|.300
|11
|Tampa Bay
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Cleveland
|9
|8
|.529
|1
|Detroit
|8
|10
|.444
|2½
|Chicago
|4
|11
|.267
|5
|Kansas City
|4
|14
|.222
|6½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Houston
|13
|7
|.650
|½
|Seattle
|9
|8
|.529
|3
|Oakland
|9
|10
|.474
|4
|Texas
|7
|13
|.350
|6½
___
|Thursday's Games
Detroit 13, Baltimore 8
Houston 9, Seattle 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 3
Boston 8, L.A. Angels 2
|Friday's Games
Detroit 3, Kansas City 2, 1st game, 10 innings
Baltimore 3, Cleveland 1
Kansas City 3, Detroit 2, 2nd game
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Toronto (Stroman 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 0-2) at Detroit (Fiers 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 1-0) at Baltimore (Tillman 0-3), 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Snell 2-1), 6:10 p.m.
Houston (Keuchel 0-3) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Paxton 1-1) at Texas (Colon 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Sale 1-0) at Oakland (Manaea 2-2), 9:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Holland 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Richards 2-0), 9:07 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Cleveland at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.