  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/04/21 08:50
BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Boca Juniors 23 16 2 5 40 16 50
Godoy Cruz 23 14 4 5 38 22 46
San Lorenzo 23 12 7 4 28 18 43
Independiente 23 12 6 5 26 15 42
Talleres 23 12 5 6 29 15 41
Huracan 23 11 7 5 27 19 40
Argentinos Jrs 24 12 3 9 34 27 39
Racing Club 23 10 6 7 39 28 36
Santa Fe 23 9 9 5 29 21 36
River Plate 23 10 5 8 32 26 35
Defensa y Justicia 23 10 5 8 35 32 35
Estudiantes 23 10 5 8 23 20 35
Colon 22 9 7 6 25 19 34
Belgrano 23 8 10 5 25 23 34
Atletico Tucuman 23 8 9 6 26 22 33
Rosario Central 23 8 7 8 28 31 31
Banfield 23 8 6 9 24 21 30
San Martin 23 8 5 10 25 30 29
Patronato Parana 23 7 7 9 24 27 28
Velez Sarsfield 22 6 7 9 22 29 25
Lanus 23 6 7 10 19 36 25
Newell's 23 7 6 10 21 22 24
Gimnasia 23 6 4 13 22 37 22
Tigre 23 3 11 9 21 28 20
Chacarita Jrs 23 4 6 13 20 31 18
Temperley 23 3 8 12 14 37 17
Arsenal 23 2 8 13 15 29 14
Olimpo 24 3 4 17 12 42 13
Tuesday, April 17

Velez Sarsfield 2, San Lorenzo 2

Friday, April 20

Argentinos Jrs 1, Olimpo 0

Saturday, April 21

Estudiantes vs. Belgrano 0015 GMT

Temperley vs. Velez Sarsfield 1615 GMT

San Martin vs. Lanus 1615 GMT

Talleres vs. Gimnasia 1830 GMT

Banfield vs. Godoy Cruz 2045 GMT

San Lorenzo vs. Chacarita Jrs 2300 GMT

Sunday, April 22

Tigre vs. Huracan 1400 GMT

Rosario Central vs. Racing Club 1615 GMT

Atletico Tucuman vs. Santa Fe 1830 GMT

Arsenal vs. River Plate 2045 GMT

Boca Juniors vs. Newell's 2300 GMT

Monday, April 23

Colon vs. Patronato Parana 2200 GMT

Tuesday, April 24

Independiente vs. Defensa y Justicia 0015 GMT