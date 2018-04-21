BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Boca Juniors
|23
|16
|2
|5
|40
|16
|50
|Godoy Cruz
|23
|14
|4
|5
|38
|22
|46
|San Lorenzo
|23
|12
|7
|4
|28
|18
|43
|Independiente
|23
|12
|6
|5
|26
|15
|42
|Talleres
|23
|12
|5
|6
|29
|15
|41
|Huracan
|23
|11
|7
|5
|27
|19
|40
|Argentinos Jrs
|24
|12
|3
|9
|34
|27
|39
|Racing Club
|23
|10
|6
|7
|39
|28
|36
|Santa Fe
|23
|9
|9
|5
|29
|21
|36
|River Plate
|23
|10
|5
|8
|32
|26
|35
|Defensa y Justicia
|23
|10
|5
|8
|35
|32
|35
|Estudiantes
|23
|10
|5
|8
|23
|20
|35
|Colon
|22
|9
|7
|6
|25
|19
|34
|Belgrano
|23
|8
|10
|5
|25
|23
|34
|Atletico Tucuman
|23
|8
|9
|6
|26
|22
|33
|Rosario Central
|23
|8
|7
|8
|28
|31
|31
|Banfield
|23
|8
|6
|9
|24
|21
|30
|San Martin
|23
|8
|5
|10
|25
|30
|29
|Patronato Parana
|23
|7
|7
|9
|24
|27
|28
|Velez Sarsfield
|22
|6
|7
|9
|22
|29
|25
|Lanus
|23
|6
|7
|10
|19
|36
|25
|Newell's
|23
|7
|6
|10
|21
|22
|24
|Gimnasia
|23
|6
|4
|13
|22
|37
|22
|Tigre
|23
|3
|11
|9
|21
|28
|20
|Chacarita Jrs
|23
|4
|6
|13
|20
|31
|18
|Temperley
|23
|3
|8
|12
|14
|37
|17
|Arsenal
|23
|2
|8
|13
|15
|29
|14
|Olimpo
|24
|3
|4
|17
|12
|42
|13
|Tuesday, April 17
Velez Sarsfield 2, San Lorenzo 2
|Friday, April 20
Argentinos Jrs 1, Olimpo 0
|Saturday, April 21
Estudiantes vs. Belgrano 0015 GMT
Temperley vs. Velez Sarsfield 1615 GMT
San Martin vs. Lanus 1615 GMT
Talleres vs. Gimnasia 1830 GMT
Banfield vs. Godoy Cruz 2045 GMT
San Lorenzo vs. Chacarita Jrs 2300 GMT
|Sunday, April 22
Tigre vs. Huracan 1400 GMT
Rosario Central vs. Racing Club 1615 GMT
Atletico Tucuman vs. Santa Fe 1830 GMT
Arsenal vs. River Plate 2045 GMT
Boca Juniors vs. Newell's 2300 GMT
|Monday, April 23
Colon vs. Patronato Parana 2200 GMT
|Tuesday, April 24
Independiente vs. Defensa y Justicia 0015 GMT