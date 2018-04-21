Jury in Arizona border shooting ends week without decision

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A judge in the murder trial of a U.S. Border Patrol agent charged in the fatal shooting of a rock-throwing Mexican teenager told jurors to keep trying to reach a verdict after the panel reported Friday they were unable to reach a unanimous decision.

U.S. District Judge Raner Collins sent the jurors back for two hours of deliberations before adjourning for the weekend.

The jury will return to U.S. District Court in Tucson Monday morning.

Swartz is charged in the 2012 killing of 16-year-old Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez. He has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

Prosecutors concede the teen was throwing rocks at agents when he was shot.

Collins says jury can reach a verdict of voluntary or involuntary manslaughter if they can't agree on a murder conviction.