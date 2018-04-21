BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Match
Brighton 1, Tottenham 1
|Wednesday's Match
Bournemouth 0, Man United 2
|Thursday's Matches
Leicester 0, Southampton 0
Burnley 1, Chelsea 2
|Friday's Match
Brighton vs. Tottenham
|Saturday's Matches
West Brom vs. Liverpool
Leicester vs. Southampton
Watford vs. Crystal Palace
Chelsea vs. Huddersfield
Bournemouth vs. Man United
|Sunday's Matches
Arsenal vs. West Ham
Stoke vs. Burnley
Man City vs. Swansea
|Monday's Match
Everton vs. Newcastle
|Friday's Match
Millwall 0, Fulham 3
|Saturday's Matches
Birmingham vs. Sheffield United
Bristol City vs. Hull
Derby vs. Middlesbrough
Sunderland vs. Burton Albion
Brentford vs. QPR
Ipswich vs. Aston Villa
Leeds vs. Barnsley
Preston vs. Norwich
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Reading
Bolton vs. Wolverhampton
Cardiff vs. Nottingham Forest
|Tuesday's Matches
Shrewsbury 0, Charlton 2
Rochdale 0, Oldham 0
Wigan 1, Oxford United 0
Doncaster 3, Bury 3
Gillingham 0, Rotherham 1
Bradford 3, Portsmouth 1
|Thursday's Match
Blackburn 3, Peterborough 1
|Saturday's Matches
Southend vs. Milton Keynes Dons
Shrewsbury vs. Bury
AFC Wimbledon vs. Oldham
Scunthorpe vs. Walsall
Rochdale vs. Bradford
Rotherham vs. Bristol Rovers
Fleetwood Town vs. Wigan
Doncaster vs. Oxford United
Northampton vs. Plymouth
Portsmouth vs. Charlton
Gillingham vs. Blackpool
|Tuesday's Matches
Lincoln City 0, Wycombe 0
Exeter 2, Chesterfield 1
Accrington Stanley 2, Yeovil 0
|Friday's Match
Coventry 3, Stevenage 1
|Saturday's Matches
Lincoln City vs. Colchester
Barnet vs. Newport County
Cambridge United vs. Cheltenham
Forest Green Rovers vs. Chesterfield
Wycombe vs. Accrington Stanley
Mansfield Town vs. Port Vale
Exeter vs. Crawley Town
Carlisle vs. Luton Town
Swindon vs. Grimsby Town
Crewe vs. Morecambe
Notts County vs. Yeovil
|Saturday's Match
Man United vs. Tottenham
|Sunday's Match
Chelsea vs. Southampton