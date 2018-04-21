  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/21 04:02
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 16 2 .889
Toronto 12 6 .667 4
New York 9 8 .529
Tampa Bay 5 13 .278 11
Baltimore 5 14 .263 11½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 8 5 .615
Cleveland 9 7 .563 ½
Detroit 8 9 .471 2
Chicago 4 11 .267 5
Kansas City 3 14 .176 7
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 13 6 .684
Houston 13 7 .650 ½
Seattle 9 8 .529 3
Oakland 9 10 .474 4
Texas 7 13 .350

___

Thursday's Games

Detroit 13, Baltimore 8

Houston 9, Seattle 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 3

Boston 8, L.A. Angels 2

Friday's Games

Detroit 3, Kansas City 2, 1st game, 10 innings

Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Toronto (Stroman 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 0-2) at Detroit (Fiers 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 1-0) at Baltimore (Tillman 0-3), 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Snell 2-1), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Keuchel 0-3) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Paxton 1-1) at Texas (Colon 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Sale 1-0) at Oakland (Manaea 2-2), 9:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Holland 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Richards 2-0), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.