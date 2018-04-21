Europa League trophy stolen, recovered in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in Mexico say the Europa League trophy has been recovered after it was stolen in the central city of Leon.

The Guanajuato state prosecutor's office says via Twitter the trophy was reported stolen from a vehicle that was transporting it after an unspecified event in the city.

The office posted a photo of the silver cup nestled in a cloth-lined case.

It did not immediately provide more details on Friday.

The Europa League, Europe's second-tier club championship, is currently at the semifinal stage, featuring Arsenal-Atletico Madrid, and Marseille-Salzburg.