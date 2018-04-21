BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|May
|2729
|Down
|70
|May
|2805
|2805
|2741
|2749
|Down
|82
|Jul
|2756
|Down
|68
|Jul
|2777
|2795
|2704
|2729
|Down
|70
|Sep
|2803
|2816
|2731
|2756
|Down
|68
|Dec
|2794
|2806
|2725
|2754
|Down
|59
|Mar
|2761
|2777
|2700
|2732
|Down
|53
|May
|2733
|2764
|2693
|2723
|Down
|52
|Jul
|2725
|2725
|2722
|2722
|Down
|51
|Sep
|2718
|2723
|2718
|2723
|Down
|50
|Dec
|2719
|2724
|2719
|2724
|Down
|49
|Mar
|2733
|Down
|49