BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2018/04/21 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
May 2729 Down 70
May 2805 2805 2741 2749 Down 82
Jul 2756 Down 68
Jul 2777 2795 2704 2729 Down 70
Sep 2803 2816 2731 2756 Down 68
Dec 2794 2806 2725 2754 Down 59
Mar 2761 2777 2700 2732 Down 53
May 2733 2764 2693 2723 Down 52
Jul 2725 2725 2722 2722 Down 51
Sep 2718 2723 2718 2723 Down 50
Dec 2719 2724 2719 2724 Down 49
Mar 2733 Down 49