  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2018/04/21 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
May 117.70 Up 1.45
May 115.00 115.75 114.45 115.75 Up 1.50
Jul 119.80 Up 1.40
Jul 116.80 117.95 116.15 117.70 Up 1.45
Sep 118.90 120.00 118.40 119.80 Up 1.40
Dec 122.50 123.50 121.90 123.30 Up 1.40
Mar 126.00 127.05 125.40 126.80 Up 1.35
May 128.25 129.30 127.80 129.15 Up 1.35
Jul 130.50 131.50 130.20 131.35 Up 1.30
Sep 132.30 133.30 132.30 133.30 Up 1.30
Dec 136.10 136.15 136.10 136.15 Up 1.30
Mar 138.95 Up 1.30
May 140.80 Up 1.30
Jul 142.45 Up 1.30
Sep 144.05 Up 1.30
Dec 146.50 Up 1.30
Mar 148.65 Up 1.30