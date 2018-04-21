New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|May
|117.70
|Up
|1.45
|May
|115.00
|115.75
|114.45
|115.75
|Up
|1.50
|Jul
|119.80
|Up
|1.40
|Jul
|116.80
|117.95
|116.15
|117.70
|Up
|1.45
|Sep
|118.90
|120.00
|118.40
|119.80
|Up
|1.40
|Dec
|122.50
|123.50
|121.90
|123.30
|Up
|1.40
|Mar
|126.00
|127.05
|125.40
|126.80
|Up
|1.35
|May
|128.25
|129.30
|127.80
|129.15
|Up
|1.35
|Jul
|130.50
|131.50
|130.20
|131.35
|Up
|1.30
|Sep
|132.30
|133.30
|132.30
|133.30
|Up
|1.30
|Dec
|136.10
|136.15
|136.10
|136.15
|Up
|1.30
|Mar
|138.95
|Up
|1.30
|May
|140.80
|Up
|1.30
|Jul
|142.45
|Up
|1.30
|Sep
|144.05
|Up
|1.30
|Dec
|146.50
|Up
|1.30
|Mar
|148.65
|Up
|1.30