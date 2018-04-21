From far and wide, Beyonce brings excitement to HBCU culture

ATLANTA (AP) — While Beyonce is preparing for her second Coachella concert this weekend, her first is still making waves, especially at historically black colleges and universities.

Beyonce paid tribute to historically black colleges at Coachella with a grand performance last weekend. It reignited interest in the marching band culture and created shockwaves of excitement for students attending those schools.

Some HBCU students say Beyonce's performance was the main topic on campus this week — especially after the singer announced plans to donate $100,000 to four black universities.

Beyonce will give $25,000 each to Tuskegee University, Bethune-Cookman University, Xavier University of Louisiana and Wilberforce University.