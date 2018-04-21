'Scandal' cast participates in live reading of final episode

Kerry Washington, cast member of "Scandal" arrives a the live stage reading of the series finale at El Capitan Theatre on Thursday, April 19, 2018, in
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kerry Washington hopes that when people look back on "Scandal," they will remember the show as courageous and bold.
The woman who made the character Olivia Pope a household name spoke about the series' impact as it aired its final episode after seven seasons on Thursday. While most fans were watching on TV, a few lucky ones were able to watch Washington, Tony Goldwyn, Bellamy Young and other cast members do a live reading of the show at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.
During the reading, the death of one of the series' original characters was revealed.
Washington says she didn't know about the death until shortly before the episode was shot last March and says she was shocked. She also praised the writers for not holding back.