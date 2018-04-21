The Latest: Murder suspect arrested on tip in Texas bar

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the arrest of a woman suspected of killing her husband in Minnesota and a woman in Florida (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

Authorities say a woman suspected in the deaths of her husband and a woman in Florida had checked into a South Texas tourist town motel and was socializing in a bar when she was arrested.

South Padre Island Police Chief Randy Smith says a witness called police after recognizing 56-year-old Lois Riess from a photo. He says two undercover officers approached Riess Thursday evening, and that she did not resist arrest.

Smith says Riess hasn't been questioned because police are waiting for other agencies to arrive in South Padre Island, a beach community 27 miles (43 kilometers) from Mexico.

Riess had been on the run since at least late March, when her husband, David Riess, was found fatally shot at their home in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota. Investigators believe she used the same gun to fatally shoot 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson of Bradenton, Florida. Hutchison was found dead April 9.

Smith says Riess wasn't armed when she was arrested.

___

1:10 a.m.

A woman suspected of killing her husband in Minnesota and a woman in Florida has been captured at a South Texas resort.

The U.S. Marshals Service says two federal deputy marshals arrested 56-year-old Lois Riess on Thursday night at a South Padre Island, Texas, restaurant. South Padre Island is a beach resort community 27 miles (43 kilometers) from the crossing into Mexico.

Riess had been on the run since at least late March when her husband, 54-year-old David Riess, was found fatally shot at their home in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota. She became the subject of a nationwide hunt.

Investigators believe she used the same gun that killed her husband to fatally shoot 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson of Bradenton, Florida. Hutchison was found dead April 9.

Authorities believe Riess killed Hutchinson to assume her identity.