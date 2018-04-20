UK teen jailed for targeting CIA chief's phone, email

LONDON (AP) — A British teenager has been jailed for two years for compromising the email and phone accounts of senior U.S. government officials in what a judge called acts of "cyber-terrorism."

Prosecutors say that in 2015-16, Kane Gamble conned call centers into revealing information that got him into the accounts of then-FBI director Mark Giuliano, then-Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson, then-CIA chief John Brennan and other top officials.

They say Gamble, who was part of a group of hackers called "Crackas With Attitude," leaked some of the information he gathered online.

Gamble pleaded guilty at a hearing last year.

The 18-year-old was sentenced Friday at London's Central Criminal Court to two years in youth detention.

Judge Charles Haddon-Cave said his "nasty campaign of politically motivated cyber-terrorism" had left victims feeling violated.