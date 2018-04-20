Germany: Truck tips over, floods field with fish

Fish lay strewn across the roadside after a truck carrying tons of fish crashed near Liepen, northeastern Germany, Friday, April 20, 2018. (Stefan S
A truck with tons of fish crashed near Liepen, northeastern Germany, Friday, April 20, 2018. (Stefan Sauer/dpa via AP)
BERLIN (AP) — Oh sprat!
A tractor-trailer tried to take a turn and toppled over, tipping its entire load of fish onto a German farmer's field.
Police says some 20 metric tons (22 tons) of sprat spilled out of the truck in Friday's accident in the northeastern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.
German news agency dpa quoted a police spokesman saying: "The fish bar is open."