Germany: Truck tips over, floods field with fish

By  Associated Press
2018/04/20 23:21

Fish lay strewn across the roadside after a truck carrying tons of fish crashed near Liepen, northeastern Germany, Friday, April 20, 2018. (Stefan S

A truck with tons of fish crashed near Liepen, northeastern Germany, Friday, April 20, 2018. (Stefan Sauer/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Oh sprat!

A tractor-trailer tried to take a turn and toppled over, tipping its entire load of fish onto a German farmer's field.

Police says some 20 metric tons (22 tons) of sprat spilled out of the truck in Friday's accident in the northeastern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

German news agency dpa quoted a police spokesman saying: "The fish bar is open."