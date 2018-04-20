13 measles cases now linked to Tigerair Taiwan: CDC

Taipei, April 20 (CNA) A flight attendant who works for Tigerair Taiwan has been confirmed with the measles, raising the total number of victims who developed the cluster disease to 13, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said Friday.

The crew member, in her 30s, came into contact on April 1 with one of her co-workers who was later confirmed to have contracted the disease, CDC's Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said.

The victim reportedly developed a fever on April 13 and sought medical attention the following day.

On Friday, tests done on the flight attendant confirmed that she had also been infected with the virus, Chuang said.

The CDC reported Taiwan's first imported case of measles infection this year on March 29, and the male patient was identified as a flight attendant for Tigerair Taiwan.

The man worked on Tigerair Taiwan flights before symptoms of the disease became obvious but after it had already become contagious, and the cluster infection he triggered has left 13 people ill to date, six of whom are Tigerair Taiwan employees, according to CDC data.

The CDC said it has identified 3,536 people who came in contact with the flight crew and will continue to monitor their health until May 6, when the disease's incubation period has passed.

A total of 20 confirmed measles cases had been reported in Taiwan as of Friday, including six imported cases, the data showed.