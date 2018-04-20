The Latest: Students begin walkouts on Columbine anniversary

The Latest on national school walkouts protesting gun violence (all times local):

___

10:35 a.m.

Students have begun leaving class to protest gun violence and honor shooting victims.

Demonstrations from Washington to Florida and Michigan have drawn hundreds of students as part of the latest effort by youth activists pressing for gun control.

More than 2,700 protests were planned across the country Friday, on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting.

Dozens of Washington-area students gathered near the White House for a moment of silence before reading the names of the Columbine victims.

Organizers encouraged students to leave class at 10 a.m. and gather in honor of shooting victims. Many have also planned rallies calling for tougher gun laws.

Plans for the walkout were started by a Connecticut teen hours after the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

___

12:11 a.m.

Another wave of school walkouts is expected as students honor victims of gun violence and push for gun control.

The latest protests are planned for Friday, the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting that left 13 people dead in Littleton, Colorado.

Organizers say more than 2,600 demonstrations are planned from Maine to Hawaii.

Many students say they'll wear orange and leave class at 10 a.m. to take a moment of silence for victims of Columbine and other shootings.

It follows a surge of youth activism following the Feb. 14 shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

Students near Washington plan to rally for gun control at the Capitol. At Columbine High School, classes are canceled for a day of service.