Warren to black voters: 'All our fights are interconnected'

NEW YORK (AP) — Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren says the racism and bigotry that shaped housing policies for generations is still preventing African-Americans from owning homes.

The fiery Democrat is one of five possible presidential contenders scheduled to address a gathering of black activists on Friday. She's blaming big banks and government failings — not President Donald Trump — for a huge disparity in home ownership in America by race.

The Census Bureau reported at the end of last year that homeownership rates among white people was 73 percent. Among black Americans, it was just 42 percent.

Warren said: "I know I haven't personally experienced the struggles of African-American families, but I am here to say that no one can ignore what is happening in this country."

She added: "All our fights are interconnected."