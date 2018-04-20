4 plead not guilty in drinking death at Louisiana State

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Four young men have pleaded not guilty to criminal charges in the drinking death of a Louisiana State University fraternity pledge.

Twenty-year-old Matthew Alexander Naquin, of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, entered his plea Friday during his arraignment on a negligent homicide charge in the September 2017 death of 18-year-old Maxwell Gruver. The felony charge is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Three others pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor hazing charges. Twenty-one-year-old Sean-Paul Gott, of Lafayette, Louisiana; 19-year-old Ryan Isto, of the Canadian town of Oakville, Ontario; and 21-year-old Patrick Forde, of Westwood, Massachusetts face a maximum sentence of 30 days in jail if convicted of that charge.

Gruver died of acute alcohol intoxication with vomit in his lungs.