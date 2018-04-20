Sarah Jessica Parker calls Cynthia Nixon's run 'exciting'

NEW YORK (AP) — Cynthia Nixon's quest for the governorship of New York state has at least one high-profile fan excited — Sarah Jessica Parker.

Parker said Thursday her former "Sex and the City" co-star would be "right for New York."

The actress spoke briefly about Nixon's New York gubernatorial run on the red carpet for the world premiere of her new film, "Blue Night" at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Says Parker: "I'm excited about her candidacy." Then she added: "I think she's been great for the conversation."