Army won't meet recruiting mission; Lowers 2017 goal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Army will not meet its mission to recruit 80,000 active duty soldiers this year and has officially lowered the goal. Officials say the service has been able to encourage more experienced service members to stay on the job in order to satisfy the military's growing demand for troops.

Army officials say the updated goal will be 76,500. Six months into the recruiting year the service has brought in just 28,000 new soldiers. Army officials are expected to provide more details on the issue later Friday.

The struggle to meet this year's higher numbers was expected, mainly due to the favorable American economy, increased competition from private sector employers who are able to pay graduates more money, and the inability of many youth to meet military fitness requirements.