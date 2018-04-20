Suburban Houston man accused of paying to have 4 killed

HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a 54-year-old suburban Houston man with four counts of solicitation of capital murder for trying to hire a hit man to kill his ex-girlfriend, her parents and her current boyfriend.

Authorities say Rajesh Bakshi met last week with an undercover Houston police officer who Bakshi thought was a contract killer.

Harris County prosecutors say he was willing to pay $15,000 for the slayings and court records show he made a 10 percent down payment a day later. According to court records, Bakshi provided extensive details about his targets, even suggesting times and specifying he wanted them shot and cocaine left at the crime scenes.

Bakshi is an Indian national who lives in Pearland, Texas. He appeared in court Thursday and is being held on a $600,000 bond.