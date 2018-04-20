WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--ARSENAL-WENGER QUITS

LONDON — Arsene Wenger is leaving Arsenal after 22 seasons in charge against the backdrop of growing disillusionment from fans as the team struggles to compete for the Premier League title. By Rob Harris. SENT: 870 words, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

SOC--ARSENAL-WENGER YEARS

Initially there was intrigue. Then there was admiration, many years of it. Next came pity, followed by a mixture of anger and apathy. It has been a roller-coaster of emotions during the 21½-year tenure of Arsene Wenger at Arsenal, which will end next month. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 1,110 words, photos.

SOC--ARSENAL-WENGER-FIVE PLAYERS

The Associated Press looks at five of the most influential players to have played for Arsenal during Arsene Wenger's reign, which will end next month after 22 seasons. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

TEN--MONTE CARLO MASTERS

MONACO — Defending champion Rafael Nadal routs fifth-seeded Dominic Thiem 6-0, 6-2 for a place in the Monte Carlo Masters semifinals. Later, third-seeded Alexander Zverev takes on Richard Gasquet. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 130 words. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1800 GMT, photos.

GYM--KAROLYIS-DOCTOR ABUSE

NEW YORK — Former USA Gymnastics women's national team coordinator Martha Karolyi and her husband Bela tell NBC they were unaware of the abusive behavior by a former national team doctor now serving decades in prison. SENT: 215 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Deportivo La Coruna, playing under Clarence Seedorf, faces a must-win match at Leganes needing to make up seven points to escape the Spanish league's relegation zone with five games remaining. UPCOMING: 250 words by 2100 GMT.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Chasing third place in the French league and a place in next season's Champions League playoff, Lyon will be looking for a sixth straight league win when it travels to Dijon. Also, fifth-place Rennes travels to Nantes. UPCOMING: 200 words by 2100 GMT.

SOC--FIFA-RUSSIAN DOPING

GENEVA — Lawyers for Russia defender Ruslan Kambolov have said FIFA closed an investigation into suspected doping, eight weeks before the World Cup begins. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 290 words.

Other Stories:

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Morton, Altuve lead Astros over Mariners 9-2. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

— BKN--NBA PLAYOFF CAPSULES — Warriors take 3-0 lead as Spurs play without Popovich. SENT: 430 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL PLAYOFF CAPSULES — Bruins take 3-1 lead; Caps-Blue Jackets series tied 2-2. SENT: 230 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.