Youth baseball director: No player ever in danger

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire youth sports organization investigating a man's allegations that two baseball coaches talked about a plan to hurt his 11-year-old-daughter, the only girl on her team, to force her to quit says no player was ever in danger, but a coach has been dismissed.

Matt Glode, director of the Oyster River Youth Association in Durham, New Hampshire, says it didn't find evidence to substantiate the claim that "several coaches were complicit," but dismissed one volunteer coach who violated the organization's policies. He didn't elaborate.

Foster's Daily Democrat reported Dan Klein, of Madbury, alleged the coaches said they'd instruct a player to strike his daughter in the head with a baseball during practice. He said the conversation happened during a draft meeting to assign players to team rosters.

A message seeking comment from Klein on Friday was not immediately returned.