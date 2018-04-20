The Latest: Cosby arrives at court for 10th day of retrial

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial (all times local):

8:40 a.m.

Bill Cosby has arrived for Day 10 of his sexual assault retrial that is rapidly winding down.

The 80-year-old comedian entered the suburban Philadelphia courthouse Friday morning with his spokesman, Andrew Wyatt.

Cosby's lawyers are trying to make sure jurors hear from primary accuser Andrea Constand's confidante before deliberations get underway next week.

But they say they're having trouble getting Sheri Williams to cooperate because she's not responding to subpoena attempts.

Judge Steven O'Neill is expected to rule Friday on whether they can instead read parts of her deposition into the record, which is what prosecutors did with Cosby's old testimony.

The Associated Press doesn't typically identify people who say they're victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

___

12:30 a.m.

Bill Cosby's lawyers are scrambling to make sure jurors at his sexual assault retrial hear from accuser Andrea Constand's confidante before deliberations get underway next week.

But they say they're having trouble getting Sheri Williams to cooperate because she's not responding to subpoena attempts.

Judge Steven O'Neill is expected to rule Friday on whether they can instead read parts of her deposition into the record, which is what prosecutors did with Cosby's old testimony.

Two weeks in, Cosby's case is rapidly winding down.

O'Neill is telling jurors that there are only a few more days of testimony. Cosby lawyer Tom Mesereau went into the case predicting it would last about a month.

The Associated Press doesn't typically identify people who say they're victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.