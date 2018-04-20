Case of Jewish boy taken by pope flares over doctored memoir

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The case of a secretly baptized Jewish boy taken by papal police and brought to Rome to be raised Catholic in the 1850s is rearing its head again. New evidence has emerged that memoirs the boy wrote as an adult were altered to take the edge off his anti-Semitic views and enhance details favorable to the Catholic Church.

The Associated Press has confirmed findings by a Brown University historian that Edgardo Mortara's memoirs were changed in ways big and small when they were translated from the original Spanish into Italian and published in 2005.

The alterations do not significantly change the overall thrust of Mortara's oft-stated gratitude to the "saint" Pope Pius IX for having saved his soul by removing him from his Jewish family to raise him Catholic. But they do indicate the tale has been recrafted again.