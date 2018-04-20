Taiwan fact-checking center to be established to combat fake news

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – To combat fake news, Taiwan Media Watch and the Association for Quality Journalism are collaborating to set up a fact-checking center.

The two local non-profit organizations aim to reduce the spread of fake news and provide the public with reliable information from trustworthy sources.

The new group will be supported by academia and various corporations, and urges practitioners in the media industry to join in to combat fake news. The public is losing trust in the industry as they are often fed with information from unreliable sources by the media.

Hu Yuan-hui (胡元輝), head of the Association for Quality Journalism and a professor at National Chung Cheng University's Department of Communication, called for practitioners in the media industry to join the center. He also hoped that influential sites such as Facebook, Line and Google will join the center and provide sufficient reliable sources to their news spread.

The center has raised approximately NT$2 million (US$68,084) from businesses and groups funding, from companies like CTBC Bank. The center also aims to crowd fund another NT$2 million.

The fact-checking center starts operating officially in July 2018.