Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, April 20, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;33;26;A stray thunderstorm;31;26;SSW;16;75%;68%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;31;21;Sunny and pleasant;34;25;ENE;9;38%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Windy and cooler;22;12;A t-storm in spots;20;10;NW;13;61%;53%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;20;14;Sunny and beautiful;21;15;E;14;74%;1%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny and very warm;24;9;Partly sunny, mild;21;11;ESE;12;64%;16%;5

Anchorage, United States;A passing shower;9;2;Mostly cloudy;10;3;ESE;12;53%;55%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Pleasant and warmer;28;16;Increasing clouds;32;15;NNE;14;22%;25%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Milder;14;7;Mostly cloudy;15;9;SSW;29;49%;66%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;33;22;Mostly sunny, humid;33;22;NE;10;64%;29%;6

Athens, Greece;A p.m. t-storm;25;13;Not as warm;21;12;NNW;23;43%;1%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;19;16;Periods of sun;20;16;WSW;20;64%;44%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;36;19;Not as hot;31;20;SSE;17;28%;3%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;24;SW;7;78%;65%;3

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;35;22;A t-storm in spots;33;22;SSE;9;45%;56%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;35;27;Partly sunny, nice;35;27;S;12;64%;28%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny;21;13;Partly sunny;21;13;WSW;10;66%;1%;8

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;29;14;Morning rain, cloudy;18;12;NNE;15;86%;99%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;21;8;Sunny and pleasant;23;10;SW;6;52%;0%;7

Berlin, Germany;Sunny and very warm;27;13;Not as warm;21;8;NE;13;58%;3%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;19;9;A t-storm in spots;19;9;SE;9;69%;55%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;25;16;Clouds and sun;25;16;ESE;8;64%;44%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;25;10;Partly sunny, warm;26;12;SE;14;49%;1%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, warm;27;11;Partly sunny, warm;23;14;E;7;74%;42%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;20;7;Mostly sunny, nice;22;10;WSW;11;43%;1%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, nice;24;9;Sunny and pleasant;24;11;WSW;8;49%;2%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;21;A shower in the a.m.;26;21;NE;7;76%;58%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;30;18;Mostly cloudy;29;18;NE;6;46%;68%;8

Busan, South Korea;Sunny, nice and warm;26;13;Mostly sunny;23;14;WSW;15;49%;0%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Increasing clouds;32;20;Some sun, pleasant;30;17;NW;18;33%;6%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Partial sunshine;21;10;Partly sunny;21;11;NW;12;68%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;28;19;Partly sunny;28;20;E;7;63%;36%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;38;30;Turning sunny, nice;37;29;SSE;20;63%;27%;11

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;12;3;Clouds and sun, cool;11;4;ENE;10;51%;21%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;32;25;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;SSW;11;73%;48%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny, mild;19;7;Mostly sunny;14;6;WNW;22;64%;2%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;23;17;Sunny and pleasant;22;17;NNW;18;88%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Partial sunshine;22;13;Rain and a t-storm;18;11;NNW;16;78%;85%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm in spots;32;24;Clouds and sun;30;24;S;13;81%;44%;10

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;40;20;Hazy sunshine;36;20;NW;15;25%;0%;11

Denver, United States;Cooler, p.m. rain;11;1;Rain/snow showers;10;3;S;10;78%;67%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;27;A strong t-storm;36;26;S;18;64%;82%;11

Dili, East Timor;An afternoon shower;32;25;A stray shower;32;24;SE;10;67%;63%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Fog to sun;16;6;Partly sunny;16;8;SW;14;67%;70%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;16;5;Sunlit and warmer;22;8;NNE;16;27%;0%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mainly cloudy;18;16;Showers and t-storms;19;16;E;31;76%;84%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;30;24;Low clouds breaking;30;24;SE;18;80%;39%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;26;12;Partly sunny, nice;26;13;ESE;8;53%;21%;8

Havana, Cuba;Some sun, pleasant;29;21;Partly sunny;29;21;E;16;67%;27%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;15;5;A shower or two;12;2;WNW;31;65%;80%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;35;27;Mostly sunny, nice;35;26;SE;14;57%;16%;13

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;27;23;Sun and some clouds;27;23;ESE;15;79%;44%;12

Honolulu, United States;Cloudy and breezy;28;23;A little rain;29;23;ENE;24;66%;63%;9

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny, warm;40;24;Hazy and very warm;40;25;SE;8;30%;0%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cooler;19;14;Sunny and warmer;28;15;NNW;14;46%;0%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Cooler;15;8;Mostly sunny;17;8;NE;16;71%;0%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;33;25;An afternoon shower;33;25;WNW;10;69%;81%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;36;26;Sunny and very warm;36;26;N;15;38%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;22;12;Partly sunny;22;9;W;10;56%;6%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Turning sunny;18;4;Plenty of sunshine;19;6;NNE;10;28%;1%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;36;23;Sunny and very warm;37;22;NW;10;22%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;28;15;Hazy sunshine;29;14;SSW;14;41%;5%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;43;26;Warm with some sun;43;27;N;13;8%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;19;8;Partly sunny, breezy;22;8;NW;24;48%;8%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;ENE;15;61%;48%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;31;22;Partly sunny;31;23;SSW;8;69%;74%;10

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny, warm;36;27;Sunshine and warm;37;27;S;17;59%;74%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Downpours;32;23;Cloudy, p.m. showers;32;24;ENE;6;82%;100%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Periods of sun, mild;17;1;A t-storm in spots;17;2;NE;14;50%;64%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;28;26;A stray thunderstorm;31;26;SSW;11;73%;55%;7

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;23;18;Sunny and pleasant;23;19;S;11;73%;33%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Periods of sun;22;14;Thunderstorms;19;14;N;17;82%;87%;3

London, United Kingdom;Plenty of sun;26;11;Partly sunny, warm;23;14;S;12;61%;70%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;22;13;Mostly sunny, nice;27;14;SSE;10;44%;1%;9

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm around;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;SSW;9;79%;63%;10

Madrid, Spain;Hazy sun;22;11;Periods of sun, warm;23;13;E;12;55%;36%;6

Male, Maldives;A thick cloud cover;30;27;Clouds and sun;31;28;WSW;10;73%;57%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;22;Showers around;30;24;ESE;8;78%;77%;8

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;35;27;E;14;52%;65%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;22;9;Partial sunshine;23;12;SW;6;60%;7%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun, nice;28;12;Partly sunny;28;16;N;8;32%;32%;13

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;30;23;A shower;29;23;E;17;67%;81%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, warmer;17;8;Breezy with some sun;19;5;NW;23;57%;26%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;31;27;A t-storm around;31;26;SSW;13;73%;71%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;A morning shower;25;19;NE;10;74%;79%;1

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;7;-1;Mostly cloudy;10;-1;WNW;5;48%;11%;2

Moscow, Russia;Turning cloudy;12;7;A shower or two;17;3;WNW;22;63%;83%;2

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;33;28;Hazy sun and humid;35;28;NNW;16;66%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;25;15;A shower or t-storm;24;16;N;13;76%;88%;11

New York, United States;Windy;11;3;Mostly sunny;15;4;NNW;14;33%;1%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;28;15;Partly sunny, nice;24;13;NW;18;39%;10%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;8;4;Cloudy, not as cool;15;8;SSW;27;56%;44%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny and nice;25;12;Sunny and pleasant;26;12;WSW;10;45%;0%;9

Oslo, Norway;Clearing;15;2;Partly sunny;15;1;WNW;12;48%;8%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Not as cold;7;-4;Sunshine;10;-3;NW;17;52%;1%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A few showers;30;25;Spotty showers;29;26;ESE;9;76%;70%;9

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;NW;14;76%;79%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;28;24;Heavy p.m. showers;28;24;ENE;12;88%;93%;4

Paris, France;Mostly sunny, warm;29;15;Partly sunny, warm;28;16;S;9;64%;11%;6

Perth, Australia;Sun and clouds;23;15;Mostly sunny;26;17;ENE;15;68%;71%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;SW;9;64%;63%;13

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;More sun than clouds;31;24;A t-storm around;33;24;NNE;19;73%;63%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;33;23;A t-storm in spots;33;22;E;8;48%;44%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Warm with some sun;27;11;Partly sunny, warm;25;11;N;8;56%;7%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, warm;30;7;Not as warm;26;9;SE;11;33%;3%;7

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;21;11;Periods of rain;21;12;SW;12;62%;89%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;21;12;Partly sunny;19;11;NE;11;71%;39%;9

Recife, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;28;23;A shower in the p.m.;29;23;S;12;80%;79%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;9;5;Rain and drizzle;9;4;NNE;12;69%;73%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;20;10;A shower or two;12;6;WNW;25;59%;57%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Turning cloudy;28;22;Partly sunny;27;21;ENE;10;67%;7%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Increasing clouds;35;22;Sunny and hot;38;22;NW;19;10%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, warm;27;12;Sunny, nice and warm;26;12;E;12;56%;4%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;11;5;Heavy showers;9;0;NNW;22;86%;84%;1

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sun;18;9;Plenty of sunshine;20;10;WSW;12;66%;0%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;28;19;A t-storm in spots;27;19;ENE;14;69%;69%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;29;24;A shower in places;29;24;E;24;73%;58%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;More sun than clouds;27;19;Partly sunny, nice;27;19;NE;10;65%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;24;14;Increasing clouds;25;14;NNE;7;37%;25%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;26;10;Sunny and pleasant;26;9;SW;5;40%;4%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;22;A t-storm in spots;29;22;N;12;72%;65%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Hazy sunshine;25;14;Showers and t-storms;20;13;ENE;13;69%;85%;6

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;16;7;Mostly cloudy;13;5;ENE;12;61%;33%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and warmer;28;10;Partly sunny;26;12;NNW;8;32%;3%;9

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;27;17;Partly sunny;26;19;SSE;23;61%;68%;10

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;Afternoon showers;32;26;NNE;11;80%;89%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;18;5;Mostly sunny;20;6;SSW;7;49%;0%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;24;A stray shower;30;23;ENE;24;65%;55%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny, warm;23;8;Partly sunny, cooler;16;5;NNW;15;44%;8%;4

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;24;19;A shower in the a.m.;23;18;S;19;70%;59%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Turning cloudy;30;22;Variable cloudiness;31;22;SSE;8;61%;36%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;18;6;A shower or two;10;4;WNW;33;68%;80%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;18;9;Sunny and pleasant;25;12;ENE;9;35%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Breezy with some sun;17;8;Decreasing clouds;16;6;NNW;24;49%;24%;5

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;23;15;A stray t-shower;23;14;N;15;27%;42%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Becoming cloudy;24;18;Decreasing clouds;24;16;SW;19;58%;74%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very warm;29;13;Sunny and pleasant;26;11;E;7;38%;0%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, nice;24;14;Sunny, nice and warm;26;15;S;20;47%;0%;9

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and breezy;7;-1;Mostly sunny;10;1;NNW;11;63%;0%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;21;16;Mostly sunny, nice;22;15;E;7;71%;2%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;23;13;Mostly sunny, nice;24;13;SSW;8;62%;11%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cooler;15;1;Cloudy and cooler;8;-2;ESE;17;34%;5%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;13;6;A morning shower;13;4;WNW;11;54%;47%;6

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, warm;25;10;Partly sunny, warm;28;13;SW;8;46%;2%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;34;23;Hotter with sunshine;36;24;SW;7;47%;33%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunny and delightful;18;10;Partly sunny, breezy;17;4;WNW;26;62%;27%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny, mild;22;11;Warm with some sun;23;6;NW;24;42%;2%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, breezy;18;14;Lots of sun, breezy;18;10;NW;35;70%;69%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;37;25;Lots of sun, warm;38;25;WSW;11;47%;9%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-shower, cooler;17;6;A little a.m. rain;13;5;NE;7;53%;61%;3

