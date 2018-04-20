Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, April 20, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;91;79;A stray thunderstorm;89;78;SSW;10;75%;68%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;87;69;Sunny and pleasant;92;76;ENE;6;38%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Windy and cooler;72;53;A t-storm in spots;68;51;NW;8;61%;53%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;68;58;Sunny and beautiful;70;59;E;8;74%;1%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny and very warm;76;48;Partly sunny, mild;70;53;ESE;7;64%;16%;5

Anchorage, United States;A passing shower;48;36;Mostly cloudy;50;37;ESE;8;53%;55%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Pleasant and warmer;83;61;Increasing clouds;89;59;NNE;9;22%;25%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Milder;58;45;Mostly cloudy;60;48;SSW;18;49%;66%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;91;72;Mostly sunny, humid;91;72;NE;6;64%;29%;6

Athens, Greece;A p.m. t-storm;78;56;Not as warm;69;53;NNW;14;43%;1%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;66;61;Periods of sun;68;60;WSW;13;64%;44%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;96;66;Not as hot;88;68;SSE;10;28%;3%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;93;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;75;SW;4;78%;65%;3

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;96;72;A t-storm in spots;92;72;SSE;5;45%;56%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;94;80;Partly sunny, nice;94;81;S;7;64%;28%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny;69;56;Partly sunny;69;55;WSW;6;66%;1%;8

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;84;57;Morning rain, cloudy;64;54;NNE;9;86%;99%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;69;47;Sunny and pleasant;74;49;SW;3;52%;0%;7

Berlin, Germany;Sunny and very warm;81;55;Not as warm;70;47;NE;8;58%;3%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;66;48;A t-storm in spots;66;49;SE;6;69%;55%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;77;61;Clouds and sun;78;62;ESE;5;64%;44%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;77;51;Partly sunny, warm;79;54;SE;9;49%;1%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, warm;81;53;Partly sunny, warm;73;57;E;4;74%;42%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;67;45;Mostly sunny, nice;71;50;WSW;7;43%;1%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, nice;75;48;Sunny and pleasant;76;53;WSW;5;49%;2%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;70;A shower in the a.m.;79;69;NE;4;76%;58%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;86;64;Mostly cloudy;85;64;NE;4;46%;68%;8

Busan, South Korea;Sunny, nice and warm;79;55;Mostly sunny;74;57;WSW;9;49%;0%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Increasing clouds;90;67;Some sun, pleasant;85;62;NW;11;33%;6%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Partial sunshine;70;50;Partly sunny;70;52;NW;8;68%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;82;66;Partly sunny;83;67;E;4;63%;36%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;100;85;Turning sunny, nice;98;84;SSE;12;63%;27%;11

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;53;38;Clouds and sun, cool;51;40;ENE;6;51%;21%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;90;77;A stray thunderstorm;90;77;SSW;7;73%;48%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny, mild;66;45;Mostly sunny;57;42;WNW;14;64%;2%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;73;63;Sunny and pleasant;72;63;NNW;11;88%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Partial sunshine;71;55;Rain and a t-storm;65;52;NNW;10;78%;85%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm in spots;89;75;Clouds and sun;86;75;S;8;81%;44%;10

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;104;67;Hazy sunshine;97;69;NW;9;25%;0%;11

Denver, United States;Cooler, p.m. rain;52;34;Rain/snow showers;51;37;S;6;78%;67%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;80;A strong t-storm;97;80;S;11;64%;82%;11

Dili, East Timor;An afternoon shower;90;77;A stray shower;90;74;SE;6;67%;63%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Fog to sun;61;42;Partly sunny;62;46;SW;9;67%;70%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;60;41;Sunlit and warmer;72;46;NNE;10;27%;0%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mainly cloudy;65;61;Showers and t-storms;67;61;E;19;76%;84%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;85;75;Low clouds breaking;86;76;SE;11;80%;39%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;79;54;Partly sunny, nice;79;55;ESE;5;53%;21%;8

Havana, Cuba;Some sun, pleasant;84;70;Partly sunny;85;70;E;10;67%;27%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;59;42;A shower or two;54;36;WNW;19;65%;80%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;95;80;Mostly sunny, nice;95;80;SE;9;57%;16%;13

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;80;73;Sun and some clouds;80;73;ESE;9;79%;44%;12

Honolulu, United States;Cloudy and breezy;83;73;A little rain;84;74;ENE;15;66%;63%;9

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny, warm;104;75;Hazy and very warm;103;77;SE;5;30%;0%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cooler;66;57;Sunny and warmer;82;59;NNW;9;46%;0%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Cooler;60;47;Mostly sunny;62;46;NE;10;71%;0%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;91;77;An afternoon shower;91;77;WNW;6;69%;81%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;96;80;Sunny and very warm;97;79;N;9;38%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;72;53;Partly sunny;71;48;W;6;56%;6%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Turning sunny;65;39;Plenty of sunshine;66;42;NNE;6;28%;1%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;97;73;Sunny and very warm;98;71;NW;6;22%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;82;58;Hazy sunshine;85;57;SSW;9;41%;5%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;109;79;Warm with some sun;109;80;N;8;8%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;66;47;Partly sunny, breezy;71;47;NW;15;48%;8%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;88;76;A t-storm in spots;88;77;ENE;9;61%;48%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;88;72;Partly sunny;88;73;SSW;5;69%;74%;10

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny, warm;97;80;Sunshine and warm;98;81;S;11;59%;74%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Downpours;89;73;Cloudy, p.m. showers;90;75;ENE;4;82%;100%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Periods of sun, mild;63;34;A t-storm in spots;62;35;NE;8;50%;64%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;82;79;A stray thunderstorm;88;78;SSW;7;73%;55%;7

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;73;65;Sunny and pleasant;73;65;S;7;73%;33%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Periods of sun;72;56;Thunderstorms;66;57;N;11;82%;87%;3

London, United Kingdom;Plenty of sun;78;53;Partly sunny, warm;74;57;S;7;61%;70%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;72;55;Mostly sunny, nice;80;58;SSE;6;44%;1%;9

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm around;89;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;78;SSW;5;79%;63%;10

Madrid, Spain;Hazy sun;72;52;Periods of sun, warm;73;56;E;8;55%;36%;6

Male, Maldives;A thick cloud cover;86;80;Clouds and sun;88;82;WSW;6;73%;57%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;72;Showers around;86;75;ESE;5;78%;77%;8

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;91;79;A p.m. t-storm;96;80;E;9;52%;65%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;72;49;Partial sunshine;74;53;SW;4;60%;7%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun, nice;82;53;Partly sunny;82;61;N;5;32%;32%;13

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;86;74;A shower;84;74;E;11;67%;81%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, warmer;62;46;Breezy with some sun;66;41;NW;14;57%;26%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;87;80;A t-storm around;88;80;SSW;8;73%;71%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;A p.m. t-storm;78;66;A morning shower;76;66;NE;7;74%;79%;1

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;45;30;Mostly cloudy;50;30;WNW;3;48%;11%;2

Moscow, Russia;Turning cloudy;54;44;A shower or two;63;37;WNW;14;63%;83%;2

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;91;83;Hazy sun and humid;94;82;NNW;10;66%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;77;60;A shower or t-storm;75;62;N;8;76%;88%;11

New York, United States;Windy;53;38;Mostly sunny;59;40;NNW;9;33%;1%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;82;59;Partly sunny, nice;74;56;NW;11;39%;10%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;47;39;Cloudy, not as cool;59;46;SSW;17;56%;44%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny and nice;77;53;Sunny and pleasant;78;53;WSW;6;45%;0%;9

Oslo, Norway;Clearing;59;36;Partly sunny;59;33;WNW;7;48%;8%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Not as cold;44;25;Sunshine;50;26;NW;10;52%;1%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A few showers;85;77;Spotty showers;85;78;ESE;6;76%;70%;9

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;90;77;A t-storm in spots;88;77;NW;9;76%;79%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;82;74;Heavy p.m. showers;82;75;ENE;7;88%;93%;4

Paris, France;Mostly sunny, warm;84;59;Partly sunny, warm;83;61;S;5;64%;11%;6

Perth, Australia;Sun and clouds;73;59;Mostly sunny;78;63;ENE;9;68%;71%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;79;SW;6;64%;63%;13

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;More sun than clouds;88;76;A t-storm around;91;76;NNE;12;73%;63%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;92;73;A t-storm in spots;92;72;E;5;48%;44%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Warm with some sun;80;51;Partly sunny, warm;77;51;N;5;56%;7%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, warm;86;44;Not as warm;78;48;SE;7;33%;3%;7

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;71;52;Periods of rain;70;53;SW;7;62%;89%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;70;54;Partly sunny;66;52;NE;7;71%;39%;9

Recife, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;83;73;A shower in the p.m.;83;73;S;7;80%;79%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;48;41;Rain and drizzle;49;40;NNE;8;69%;73%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;68;51;A shower or two;54;43;WNW;15;59%;57%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Turning cloudy;83;72;Partly sunny;81;70;ENE;6;67%;7%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Increasing clouds;96;72;Sunny and hot;101;72;NW;12;10%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, warm;80;54;Sunny, nice and warm;78;54;E;7;56%;4%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;52;42;Heavy showers;47;32;NNW;14;86%;84%;1

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sun;65;49;Plenty of sunshine;68;50;WSW;7;66%;0%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;83;66;A t-storm in spots;81;66;ENE;9;69%;69%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;84;75;A shower in places;84;75;E;15;73%;58%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;More sun than clouds;80;67;Partly sunny, nice;80;67;NE;6;65%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;76;57;Increasing clouds;76;56;NNE;5;37%;25%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;79;51;Sunny and pleasant;79;48;SW;3;40%;4%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;85;72;A t-storm in spots;84;71;N;7;72%;65%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Hazy sunshine;77;58;Showers and t-storms;68;56;ENE;8;69%;85%;6

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;60;44;Mostly cloudy;56;41;ENE;7;61%;33%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and warmer;83;50;Partly sunny;79;54;NNW;5;32%;3%;9

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;81;63;Partly sunny;79;66;SSE;14;61%;68%;10

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;79;Afternoon showers;90;79;NNE;7;80%;89%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;64;41;Mostly sunny;68;44;SSW;4;49%;0%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;85;75;A stray shower;85;74;ENE;15;65%;55%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny, warm;73;47;Partly sunny, cooler;62;42;NNW;9;44%;8%;4

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;75;66;A shower in the a.m.;74;65;S;12;70%;59%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Turning cloudy;86;71;Variable cloudiness;88;71;SSE;5;61%;36%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;64;43;A shower or two;50;38;WNW;21;68%;80%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;64;48;Sunny and pleasant;77;53;ENE;5;35%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Breezy with some sun;63;46;Decreasing clouds;60;44;NNW;15;49%;24%;5

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;73;59;A stray t-shower;73;57;N;9;27%;42%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Becoming cloudy;76;65;Decreasing clouds;75;61;SW;12;58%;74%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very warm;85;55;Sunny and pleasant;78;51;E;5;38%;0%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, nice;75;57;Sunny, nice and warm;78;59;S;12;47%;0%;9

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and breezy;44;30;Mostly sunny;50;34;NNW;7;63%;0%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;71;60;Mostly sunny, nice;72;60;E;4;71%;2%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;73;56;Mostly sunny, nice;76;56;SSW;5;62%;11%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cooler;58;33;Cloudy and cooler;46;28;ESE;11;34%;5%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;55;44;A morning shower;55;39;WNW;7;54%;47%;6

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, warm;78;51;Partly sunny, warm;82;56;SW;5;46%;2%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;92;74;Hotter with sunshine;97;76;SW;5;47%;33%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunny and delightful;64;50;Partly sunny, breezy;63;40;WNW;16;62%;27%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny, mild;71;51;Warm with some sun;74;43;NW;15;42%;2%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, breezy;65;58;Lots of sun, breezy;65;50;NW;21;70%;69%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;99;76;Lots of sun, warm;101;77;WSW;7;47%;9%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-shower, cooler;62;43;A little a.m. rain;56;41;NE;4;53%;61%;3

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit